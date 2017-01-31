News By Tag
Alungu offers One Dollar Sale for all of their apps collection
During the sale period, users are able to enjoy all applications only for $0.99 until 9th of February. Alungu collection is wide choice with over 70 design related apps for OS X, iOS including: Set for iWork, CV&Resume Templates and much more.
Alungu provides wide choice of design software tools for iWork (Apple Pages, Apple Numbers, Apple Keynote, Apple Mail, iBook Author), MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint), Adobe (Photoshop, InDesign).
Shop the Alungu catalog including some of the following best sellers:
• Set for iWork - Templates Guru: A perfect tool for users of iWork which provides 6 apps in one with over 1,250 unique designs for Pages, Numbers and Keynote.
• CV & Resume Templates for Pages: Modern and professional CV and Resumes Templates set for people who want to get their next dream job. This pack includes over 400 templates mix and over 50 easy-to-use resume templates.
• Suite for iBooks Author: With this application anyone can create and publish great Multi-Touch books for iPad with clean and professional designs.
• Templates for Pages 2017: Great tool for users of Apple's pages which provides over 200 beautiful and practical templates for Pages documents.
• Full Docs - Templates for Google: This application is the ideal support for those who want to create professional content on cloud-based productivity tools for Google Docs, Google Sheets and Google Slides.
• Templates for Pages 2016: The premium-quality selection offers almost 90 functional and clean designs for Apple's Pages for business and personal use.
• Stationery - Template for Mail: An excellent collection of over 230 stationery templates for Apple's Mail.
• Templates for Adobe Photoshop and InDesign: The perfect tool for publishers and advertisers - app provides 200 high-quality templates for PhotoShop and 50 distinctive designs for InDesign.
Alungu develops and publishes professional looking innovative and elegant software applications for Macintosh, iPhone and iPad platforms for both home and business users. Design tools are developed by professional designers for customers who seek high-quality in their paper or web works. All Material and Software (C) 2017 Alungu. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.
