 
News By Tag
* Donation
* Charity
* Fundraising
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Engineering
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Orlando
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
654321
January 2017
31

GAI Raises $40,000 for Make-A-Wish America

National Engineering Firm Presents Donation From Year-Long Fundraising Program
 
 
GAI presents donation to Make-A-Wish representatives
GAI presents donation to Make-A-Wish representatives
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Donation
Charity
Fundraising

Industry:
Engineering

Location:
Orlando - Florida - US

ORLANDO, Fla. - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- On February 2, GAI Consultants (GAI) hosted an event at the firm's downtown Orlando office to personally deliver a check for $40,000 to regional representatives of Make-A-Wish America. GAI's donation will help grant the wishes of children living in the communities where fundraising occurred.

Highlights/Key Facts
• In 2016, GAI partnered with Make-A-Wish America as the firm's Charity of Choice.
• GAI employees raised a total of $19,527 through personal donations, fundraising efforts, and participation events.
• GAI's Board of Directors matched the employee corporate contribution dollar-for-dollar resulting in a total donation of $40,000.
• GAI will also host a check presentation event with regional representatives of Make-A-Wish America at the firm's Pittsburgh office on February 9.

Quotes
Peg Brenner, MBA, SPHR, SHRM-CP, Senior Human Resources Manager/iGaive Chairperson, GAI Consultants:
"I'm deeply touched by the generosity of our staff. This campaign has been successful because everyone was so dedicated to its success. Our staff holds sincere regards for the communities in which we live, and work hard to get involved and remain involved until important initiatives like this campaign have reached a successful end."

Gary DeJidas, PE, President & CEO, GAI Consultants:
"GAI has a Corporate philosophy of encouraging a culture of giving back to the communities we serve. I'm very proud of the effort our staff made for Make-A-Wish America as the firm's 2016 Charity of Choice along with all the other year round charitable activities that have occurred!"

Additional Resources
• Visit GAI's website at http://gaiconsultants.com to learn more about the firm's corporate philanthropy program, iGaive

Media Contact
Brittney LeTourneau
b.letourneau@gaiconsultants.com
End
Source:GAI Consultants
Email:***@gaiconsultants.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
GAI Consultants, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share