GAI Raises $40,000 for Make-A-Wish America
National Engineering Firm Presents Donation From Year-Long Fundraising Program
Highlights/Key Facts
• In 2016, GAI partnered with Make-A-Wish America as the firm's Charity of Choice.
• GAI employees raised a total of $19,527 through personal donations, fundraising efforts, and participation events.
• GAI's Board of Directors matched the employee corporate contribution dollar-for-dollar resulting in a total donation of $40,000.
• GAI will also host a check presentation event with regional representatives of Make-A-Wish America at the firm's Pittsburgh office on February 9.
Quotes
• Peg Brenner, MBA, SPHR, SHRM-CP, Senior Human Resources Manager/iGaive Chairperson, GAI Consultants:
"I'm deeply touched by the generosity of our staff. This campaign has been successful because everyone was so dedicated to its success. Our staff holds sincere regards for the communities in which we live, and work hard to get involved and remain involved until important initiatives like this campaign have reached a successful end."
• Gary DeJidas, PE, President & CEO, GAI Consultants:
"GAI has a Corporate philosophy of encouraging a culture of giving back to the communities we serve. I'm very proud of the effort our staff made for Make-A-Wish America as the firm's 2016 Charity of Choice along with all the other year round charitable activities that have occurred!"
Additional Resources
• Visit GAI's website at http://gaiconsultants.com to learn more about the firm's corporate philanthropy program, iGaive
Media Contact
Brittney LeTourneau
b.letourneau@
