Mexico vows to become the vanguard of LGBT tourism
The Mexican government announces it will strive to become the leading destination for LGBT travelers.
Many strategies are being deployed to not only peek the interest of the fastest growing segment of international travelers, but to make Mexico an even friendlier place to visit. One of them is providing training and sensitization to providers of tourist services around the country. Promoting Mexican destinations internationally as a friendly destinations for the segment is another vital task that will help raise awareness of this new initiative and help spark interest in the LGBT community for a Mexico vacation.
For travel agencies in Mexico such as MexResorts this is great news. In an interview with its CEO Michael Bach he said "We have seen a steady growth in LGBT visitors, especially from the United States, and seeing the Mexican government making a major effort towards making our LGBT friends vacations even better is great news both for the LGBT community and Mexican tourism." Puerto Vallarta has been the leading destination in Mexico for the LGBT crowd, but with initiatives such as this it will soon have stiff competition.
For more information please visit https://MexResorts.com
