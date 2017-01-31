 
News By Tag
* Mexico
* LGBT
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Tourism
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Cancun
  Quintana Roo
  Mexico
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
654321
January 2017
31

Mexico vows to become the vanguard of LGBT tourism

The Mexican government announces it will strive to become the leading destination for LGBT travelers.
 
CANCUN, Mexico - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- he Mexican secretary of tourism (SECTUR) released a statement that in cooperation with the National Board Of Discrimination Prevention (Conapred) Mexico  will strive to become the leading destination for LGBT travelers.

Many strategies are being deployed to not only peek the interest of the fastest growing segment of international travelers, but to make Mexico an even friendlier place to visit. One of them is providing training and sensitization to providers of tourist services around the country. Promoting Mexican destinations internationally as a friendly destinations for the segment is another vital task that will help raise awareness of this new initiative and help spark interest in the LGBT community for a Mexico vacation.

For travel agencies in Mexico such as MexResorts this is great news. In an interview with its CEO Michael Bach he said "We have seen a steady growth in LGBT visitors, especially from the United States, and seeing the Mexican government making a major effort towards making our LGBT friends vacations even better is great news both for the LGBT community and Mexican tourism." Puerto Vallarta has been the leading destination in Mexico for the LGBT crowd, but with initiatives such as this it will soon have stiff competition.

For more information please visit https://MexResorts.com

Contact
Michael Bach
019988814805
***@mexresorts.com
End
Source:
Email:***@mexresorts.com Email Verified
Tags:Mexico, LGBT
Industry:Tourism
Location:Cancun - Quintana Roo - Mexico
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
MexResorts News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share