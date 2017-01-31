 
Returning IBM Champion Rob McNelly Continues to Utilize Key IBM Access and Resources for Meridian IT

 
 
A Meridian Group International Company
A Meridian Group International Company
 
CHICAGO - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- As a company that values excellence in technology, Meridian IT Inc., is once again proud to congratulate Rob McNelly, Power Systems Solution Architect, for being named as a returning 2017 IBM Champion for Power. "IBM Champions are at the forefront of mentoring others," stated Steve Bickford, President of Meridian IT, "Each year individuals are selected based on that year's efforts alone, regardless of a previous Champion status. Rob's year-over-year achievement of this award says a lot about his expertise and commitment."

The IBM Champion program recognizes innovative thought leaders in the technical community and rewards these contributors by amplifying their voice and increasing their sphere of influence. An IBM Champion is an IT professional, business leader, developer, or educator who influences and mentors others to help them make best use of IBM software, solutions, and services.

In addition to being named as an IBM Champion for Power, McNelly is an IBM Certified Advanced Technical Expert (CATE), Red Hat Certified Engineer (RHCE) as well as author of the weekly blog AIXchange which can be found at http://ibmsystemsmag.blogs.com/aixchange/.

McNelly states, "Since first being named as an IBM Champion for Power in October of 2011, it is still a pleasure to be recognized for the contributions that I make to the community, most notably as a technical editor and an author for IBM Systems magazine, Power Systems edition, along with the information that I post via social media. I am pleased to use my experience for the benefit of Meridian IT customers."

McNelly is in good company at Meridian IT Inc. This year he is joined by Keith Zblewski, Director of Solutions for IBM Power and Services, as another IBM Champion for Power. Zblewski has been leading the way at Meridian as we transition the systems business to help clients benefit from solutions in High Performance Computing, Analytics, and Open Source Databases where IBM has a compelling advantage with OpenPOWER technologies.

Meridian Group International congratulates Rob on his well-deserved achievement.

About Meridian IT Inc.

Meridian IT Inc. is a leading information technology company in Deerfield, IL. Clients leverage a single point of contact, comprehensive portfolio, technical expertise, and a broad range of deployment and management options to maximize the value of their IT investments. The combination of business expertise with design excellence around the data center, unified workspace, security & risk management, and cloud services empower businesses to transform. Learn more at www.meridianitinc.com

Meridian IT Inc. is part of Meridian Group International, a highly regarded independent organization providing equipment leasing, technology, and global support services. Committed to strong customer relationships, Meridian has extensive knowledge and opportunities for helping businesses innovate and grow while managing costs. Operating since 1979, with over 700 employees and locations across Europe, North America, Australia and Asia, discover more at www.onlinemeridian.com

----------------

Contact:

Fran Blumenfeld

Vice President, Communications

Meridian Group International, USA

847.964.2772

fblumenfeld@onlinemeridian.com

