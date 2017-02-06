Country(s)
Industry News
Transformation Day is February 18th
Introducing a new holiday to celebrate becoming the best version of you!
"Culling through four years of membership check-in data from Gold's Gym locations throughout the country, the brand began noticing a drop-off in membership check-ins starting around February 12th. The days after saw slight decreases in membership, with the biggest drop-off taking place on February 18th, when an alarming number of consumers stopped going to the gym and quit their New Year's Resolutions altogether."
This year, co-owners of The Transformation Club in Chanhassen, MN and co-authors of the forthcoming book, The Transformation Book (Advantage Media), Justin and Janell Yule, have a plan to change those sad statistics. They're declaring this February 18th as Transformation Day, a new holiday to celebrate becoming the best version of you!
"We want Transformation Day to be a day for people to remind themselves of why they started their weight loss and fitness journey," says Justin Yule, chief fitness officer of The Transformation Club. "I've seen too many people give up on themselves before the real, life-changing results start to take hold. Transformation Day is the perfect reminder to keep going. Of course, it can also be a day to get started for anyone who's a little behind on their New Year fitness goals."
To celebrate Transformation Day, Justin and Janell will be hosting a free community event at The Transformation Club. Along with a variety of speakers (including two prominent local doctors), demo classes, chair massages, and samples, attendees will receive an autographed copy of the Yule's new book, The Transformation Book: A Proven 4-Part Plan to Help You Lose Weight, Feel Great, and Become the BEST Version of YOU!
"Our mission at The Transformation Club is to educate, motivate and inspire you to become the best version of you," says Janell Yule, chief nutrition officer of The Transformation Club. "Transformation Day will be a fun-filled event that will reenergize or kickstart your journey to doing exactly that, ultimately leading to you living a happier, healthier and more fit life."
For more information about Transformation Day, and to RSVP visit www.TranformationDay.org
1. http://www.goldsgym.com/
Justin Yule is the founder, president, and chief fitness officer of The Transformation Club in Chanhassen, MN. He also serves fitness professionals worldwide as a business coach and subject-matter expert. He has a bachelor of science degree in physical education with a concentration in adult fitness. Justin holds multiple specialty certifications and has helped clients achieve their health and fitness goals since 1997.
Janell Yule is the co-owner and chief nutrition officer at The Transformation Club, where she helps clients lose weight and feel great. She holds a bachelor of science degree in health promotion and wellness with a minor in psychology. She is also a certified Functional Diagnostic Nutrition practitioner, personal trainer, and yoga instructor.
Media Contact
Jessica Evangelista
952-224-4852
***@thetransformationclub.fitness
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 06, 2017