 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
654321
January 2017
31

Transformation Day is February 18th

Introducing a new holiday to celebrate becoming the best version of you!
 
Transormation Day
Transormation Day
CHANHASSEN, Minn. - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Each January health clubs, personal training studios and weight loss centers are flooded with people who want to shed unwanted fat and excess pounds.  Each year the same people tell themselves, "this is the year I'll keep it off."  Sadly, fitness experts say roughly 8% of people who set weight loss resolutions achieve their goals with most quitting long before the winter frost disappears.

"Culling through four years of membership check-in data from Gold's Gym locations throughout the country, the brand began noticing a drop-off in membership check-ins starting around February 12th. The days after saw slight decreases in membership, with the biggest drop-off taking place on February 18th, when an alarming number of consumers stopped going to the gym and quit their New Year's Resolutions altogether."1

This year, co-owners of The Transformation Club in Chanhassen, MN and co-authors of the forthcoming book, The Transformation Book (Advantage Media), Justin and Janell Yule, have a plan to change those sad statistics.  They're declaring this February 18th as Transformation Day, a new holiday to celebrate becoming the best version of you!

"We want Transformation Day to be a day for people to remind themselves of why they started their weight loss and fitness journey," says Justin Yule, chief fitness officer of The Transformation Club.  "I've seen too many people give up on themselves before the real, life-changing results start to take hold.  Transformation Day is the perfect reminder to keep going.  Of course, it can also be a day to get started for anyone who's a little behind on their New Year fitness goals."

To celebrate Transformation Day, Justin and Janell will be hosting a free community event at The Transformation Club.  Along with a variety of speakers (including two prominent local doctors), demo classes, chair massages, and samples, attendees will receive an autographed copy of the Yule's new book, The Transformation Book: A Proven 4-Part Plan to Help You Lose Weight, Feel Great, and Become the BEST Version of YOU!

"Our mission at The Transformation Club is to educate, motivate and inspire you to become the best version of you," says Janell Yule, chief nutrition officer of The Transformation Club. "Transformation Day will be a fun-filled event that will reenergize or kickstart your journey to doing exactly that, ultimately leading to you living a happier, healthier and more fit life."

For more information about Transformation Day, and to RSVP visit www.TranformationDay.org

1. http://www.goldsgym.com/press_release/golds-gym-identifie...

Justin Yule is the founder, president, and chief fitness officer of The Transformation Club in Chanhassen, MN.  He also serves fitness professionals worldwide as a business coach and subject-matter expert.  He has a bachelor of science degree in physical education with a concentration in adult fitness.  Justin holds multiple specialty certifications and has helped clients achieve their health and fitness goals since 1997.

Janell Yule is the co-owner and chief nutrition officer at The Transformation Club, where she helps clients lose weight and feel great.  She holds a bachelor of science degree in health promotion and wellness with a minor in psychology.  She is also a certified Functional Diagnostic Nutrition practitioner, personal trainer, and yoga instructor.

Media Contact
Jessica Evangelista
952-224-4852
***@thetransformationclub.fitness

Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/12618097/2
End
Source:
Email:***@thetransformationclub.fitness Email Verified
Tags:Transformation, Weight Loss, Book Launch, Holiday, Fitness, Chanhassen, Gym, Free Event
Industry:Event, Fitness, Health
Location:Chanhassen - Minnesota - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 06, 2017
The Transformation Club News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share