Hindus concerned at evil God of destruction modeled after Ganesha in Japanese TV series

End

-- Hindus are concerned at the presence of one of the eight evil Gods of destruction in "Dragon Ball Super" Japanese anime television series, which many attributed to Lord Ganesha.Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada today, said that it was trivialization of their highly revered deity and a distortion, as Lord Ganesha was worshipped as god of wisdom and remover of obstacles and was invoked before the beginning of any major undertaking.Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, urged Toei Animation Company Limited of Tokyo and FUNimation Entertainment of Texas to withdraw this inappropriate character from the series, which resembled Lord Ganesha.Rajan Zed stressed that Lord Ganesha was meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines and not to be dragged as an evil character in a TV series for mercantile greed. Inappropriate usage of Hindu deities or concepts for commercial or other agenda was not okay as it hurt the devotees.Hinduism was the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about one billion adherents and a rich philosophical thought and it should not be taken frivolously. Symbols of any faith, larger or smaller, should not be mishandled, Zed indicated.Moreover, distorted images of Hindu deities created further misinformation and confusion among non-Hindus regarding Hinduism; Rajan Zed noted.Zed further said that such trivialization of Hindu deities was disturbing to the Hindus world over. Hindus were for free artistic expression and speech as much as anybody else if not more. But faith was something sacred and attempts at trivializing it hurt the faithful, Zed added.