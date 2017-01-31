 
VDO360 announces CompassX USB2.0 PTZ camera

VDO360 raises the bar in USB cameras- again! CompassX cameras now shipping.
 
EDGEWATER, Md. - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- VDO360 releases the next generation in their award-winning Compass USB 2.0 camera series- the CompassX.

"Improving our Compass series camera has been a difficult task," states Dan Freeman CEO, VDO360. "The Compass series set the performance level for all USB 2.0 cameras, and the CompassX has raised that standard even higher. In addition to being innovators in our industry we always strive for new levels of excellence."

The CompassX, also referred to as the VPTZH-04, is built on the strengths of the Compass series- enterprise grade construction and appearance, smooth and quick motor response, and multiple means of control integration- with improvements such as a wide field of view (62.5 Hor.) which will cover almost every room, UVC 1.1 standards compliance for plug and play into almost any device, extreme low light capability, true to life color depth, nearly silent motion, and new full-grid auto-focus.

"The CompassX has easily the finest resolution in any USB2.0 camera."  Dan Freeman goes on to say. "We have done what we always have promised to do, listen to our customers and respond with the best technology improvements available, this new camera exceeds all design expectations. Our customer feedback has been great".

VDO360 is now shipping the CompassX. Contact your dealer or distributor for full details. Product information and images can be found at http://www.vdo360.com. If you would like more information about the CompassX, please contact Chip Manning at 855-443-2492 or email at sales@vdo360.com

Contact
VDO360
Chip Manning
chip@vdo360.com
End
Source:
Email:***@vdo360.com Email Verified
Tags:Usb Camera, Ucc, Skype
Industry:Technology
Location:Edgewater - Maryland - United States
Subject:Products
