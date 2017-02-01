News By Tag
A Mouth-Watering Meal Plan to Feel Good About
That's why the online wellness magazine, Stuffed Pepper, has released a winter-themed, one-month paleo meal plan where the focus is on providing warm, soothing comfort for dark winter nights. The recipes in the meal plan are fairly simple (not to mention delicious), in order to make sure customers don't stray from the plan. Every recipe is also gluten-free, grain-free, soy-free, dairy-free, and low-carb. They are even low in FODMAPs, a certain type of carbohydrates that are known to cause digestive distress in many people. Eating clean has never been easier.
Heather Jacobsen, author, nutrition researcher, and founder of Stuffed Pepper, spent more than fifteen years unraveling the sources of her digestive distress, fatigue and other chronic complaints. It was only through adopting clean, healthy living with the paleo diet, that she was able to regain her health.
"To eat clean, you really must cook most meals at home," Heather says. "I know this can be difficult sometimes, especially if you are new to the gluten-free and/or paleo diet. I've been there. But organizing your weeks, so that you aren't running around the grocery store on an empty (and confused) stomach, will be your saving grace."
The one-month paleo meal plan is available online as a downloadable PDF. It comes with 4 weeks of grocery lists, links to over 45 recipes and a chart structuring the meals over the course of the month, all for only $4.99. For more information, see http://www.stuffed-
About Heather Jacobsen:
Heather Jacobsen is an author, researcher, and founder of the online wellness magazine, Stuffed Pepper. She is also a foodie and a photographer. Heather is interested in how our modern diet is affecting chronic disease.
About Stuffed Pepper:
Stuffed Pepper is an online wellness magazine dedicated to the gluten-free and paleo lifestyle. It features recipes and articles on health and wellness. For more information visit Stuffed-Pepper.com
