A Mouth-Watering Meal Plan to Feel Good About

The online wellness magazine, Stuffed Pepper, has released a winter-themed, one-month paleo meal plan where the focus is on providing warm, soothing comfort for dark winter nights. All recipes are free of gluten and other common harmful ingredients.
 
 
MADISON, Conn. - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Eating "clean," or choosing to eat for health, is gaining in popularity as people are realizing that packaged and pre-processed foods contain an overabundance of ingredients that are simply unnecessary and often unhealthy. The human body was not designed to digest ingredient demons such as gluten, refined sugar, high fructose corn syrup (now listed under the misnomer "fructose"), and chemically derived additives whose names are often unpronounceable. And it shows: celiac disease has risen fourfold over the past fifty years, and other autoimmune diseases, as well as chronic diseases of all kinds, are also on the rise.

That's why the online wellness magazine, Stuffed Pepper, has released a winter-themed, one-month paleo meal plan where the focus is on providing warm, soothing comfort for dark winter nights. The recipes in the meal plan are fairly simple (not to mention delicious), in order to make sure customers don't stray from the plan. Every recipe is also gluten-free, grain-free, soy-free, dairy-free, and low-carb. They are even low in FODMAPs, a certain type of carbohydrates that are known to cause digestive distress in many people. Eating clean has never been easier.

Heather Jacobsen, author, nutrition researcher, and founder of Stuffed Pepper, spent more than fifteen years unraveling the sources of her digestive distress, fatigue and other chronic complaints. It was only through adopting clean, healthy living with the paleo diet, that she was able to regain her health.

"To eat clean, you really must cook most meals at home," Heather says. "I know this can be difficult sometimes, especially if you are new to the gluten-free and/or paleo diet. I've been there. But organizing your weeks, so that you aren't running around the grocery store on an empty (and confused) stomach, will be your saving grace."

The one-month paleo meal plan is available online as a downloadable PDF. It comes with 4 weeks of grocery lists, links to over 45 recipes and a chart structuring the meals over the course of the month, all for only $4.99. For more information, see http://www.stuffed-pepper.com/one-month-paleo-meal-plan-w...

About Heather Jacobsen:
Heather Jacobsen is an author, researcher, and founder of the online wellness magazine, Stuffed Pepper. She is also a foodie and a photographer. Heather is interested in how our modern diet is affecting chronic disease. She considers herself an "accidental nutritionist," having learned more about nutrition than she ever set out to do, after delving into the medical literature regarding gluten, grains, celiac disease and gluten sensitivity. For more information visit hkjacobsen.com and her Amazon author page, http://amzn.to/2jIGryN.

About Stuffed Pepper:
Stuffed Pepper is an online wellness magazine dedicated to the gluten-free and paleo lifestyle. It features recipes and articles on health and wellness. For more information visit Stuffed-Pepper.com

Contact for Review Copies and Media Interviews

Contact
Heather Jacobsen
***@stuffed-pepper.com
