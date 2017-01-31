More Flavors and More Sizes Means More KARMA® for Everyone

KARMA Nuts

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tag:

* Nuts Industry:

* Food Location:

* Dublin - California - US Subject:

* Events

Contact

Ganesh Nair, KARMA®

***@karmanuts.com Ganesh Nair, KARMA®

End

-- KARMA® Nuts, 2016 NEXTY Award Winner for Best New Snack, adds five new flavors and two new sizes to its delicious line of cashew snacks, and has partnered with Advantage Solutions to expand sales in the Natural & Specialty Channel. Visit KARMA® Nuts at Natural Products Expo West, March 10-12, 2017, at Booth #4789, Hall D, in Anaheim, CA.Entrepreneurial goodness has come full circle at KARMA® Nuts. The award-winning producer of unique and breakthrough cashew snacks is expanding its line-up with five new flavor offerings, and by rolling out two new sizes to keep up with market demand for flavorful snacking nuts.New items are now hitting stores and consumers will have more options for selecting just how many crunchy nuts to enjoy. KARMA® introduces new 8 oz. jars, convenient on-the-go 1.5 oz. snack packs and five new flavors to the line. All KARMA® products are non-GMO, gluten-free, Vegan, Kosher, contain no artificial colors or flavors, and are a good source of six essential minerals.• Lightly Salted Wrapped - Dry roasted in their natural skin with no added oil and just a hint of sea salt. Lower sodium than regular Wrapped Cashews. Extra crunchy, tasty, and nutritious.• Cinnamon Wrapped - Sweet and savory with hints of cinnamon spice and vanilla. Dry roasted so they're extra crunchy and nutritious.• Lime Twist Wrapped - The perfect blend of zesty and tangy lime flavor. Dry roasted with their natural skin, they're extra crunchy and nutritious.• Peri Peri Roasted (Chili Spice) - Roasted with an exotic blend of red pepper and chili spices. Bold and flavorful, these nuts will liven up your taste buds.• Coconut Crunch Roasted - Extra crunchy with a hint of sweetness and real coconut flakes. Tasty and full of nutrition, they're the perfect snack.These exciting new flavors join KARMA® Nuts' three existing flavors -– Premium Salted Wrapped, Original Roasted, and Raw Jumbo Cashews, which also are now available in 8 oz. jars and 1.5 oz. snack packs that feature bold and vibrant packaging, in a format that's perfect for on-the-go snacking for any occasion.KARMA® Nuts also has entered into a sales partnership with Advantage Solutions, a leading national sales agency, to expand its reach in the natural & specialty channel.KARMA® has been disrupting the snack industry since it launched its Wrapped Cashews in 2014. KARMA® Wrapped Cashews are all natural, retain their natural skins and deliver 10 times the ORAC values (Oxygen Radical Absorbance Capacity, a measure of anti-oxidative capacity) versus regular cashews. The company utilizes an innovative, proprietary processing technique that makes the cashew's skin crunchy and tasty.VegNews Magazine chose KARMA® Wrapped cashews as the "VegPick" in its October 2016 issue saying "There's nothing like a handful of roasted, salty nuts to defeat a snack attack, which is why we're addicted to KARMA NUTS' Wrapped Cashews. Dressed with just a hint of sea salt, these premium cashews are air roasted with the skin intact, leaving behind an extra layer of nutty flavor while packing a punch of antioxidants, magnesium, and zinc. And, like KARMA's other RAW and ROASTED Cashews, these nuts are Kosher, non-GMO, and gluten-free, making them the ideal shareable snack for your next get-together."In an independent, third-party study conducted by NIS Labs, a testing facility that evaluates how natural products impact human physiology, the cellular antioxidant capacity of KARMA®Wrapped Cashews outpaced other snack nuts.KARMA® is an award-winning line of nut products that draws from over 80 years of experience in sourcing, processing and exporting cashews. From the beginning, the company determined that it should foster healthy and fulfilling lifestyle choices along with a "pay it forward" mentality both as part of its company culture and through its line of nut products. With this in mind, it created the company motto: Do Good. Eat Good. Feel Good®.KARMA® Nuts received the coveted NEXTY Award for its signature Wrapped Cashews, standing out from thousands of natural food brands and surpassing two other nominees in the Best New Snack category at Natural Products Expo West 2016.KARMA® products are distributed through KeHE and UNFI, and are available online at www.karmanuts.com and Amazon Prime. For wholesale inquiries contact info@karmanuts.com.