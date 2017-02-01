 
Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321


East Side Charity Shuffle Promises Great (and Safe) Fun for a Great Cause

Milwaukee County Tavern League promoting Feb. 11 event to benefit Milwaukee Rescue Mission
 
 
Have fun at the Feb. 11 East Side Charity Shuffle, and help those in need!
 
MILWAUKEE - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Enthusiasts of Milwaukee's East Side night life are invited to indulge their passion – all for a great cause, and all done safely – Feb. 11 at the East Side Charity Shuffle.

The inaugural event, beginning at 2 p.m., will literally shuttle participants between five popular establishments: Wolski's, Pitch's Lounge and Restaurant, Hosed on Brady, Y Not II and Monica's. The evening will end at Y Not II, where everyone who has a passport with stamps from all five businesses can enter to win a 40-inch Samsung smart TV, plus additional donated prizes.

A portion of proceeds from the East Side Charity Shuffle will benefit the Milwaukee Rescue Mission. Cost is $20 per person, or $30 day of the event. The price includes an event T-shirt, cup, and free shuttle transportation between the five establishments from 2 to 10 p.m. Participants can register at any of the participating businesses, and will begin the "Shuffle" at the place where they registered.

Best of all, no one has to drive before, during or after the event. Participants are encouraged to take alternative transportation to their starting points; at night's end, they can get home safely via #SafeRide, a free transportation service offered by the Milwaukee County Tavern League.

SafeRide (http://www.tlw.org/LearnAboutSafeRide) is available year-round at approximately 100 establishments. A customer can receive a voucher good for a free ride home simply by asking a bartender, server or other wait staff. The participating establishment will call a taxi or other private transportation service. The customer need only sit back, relax, and know that they made the right decision to not take chances.

"The East Side Charity Shuffle promises to be great fun for a great cause," said Sharon Ward, SafeRide Coordinator for the Milwaukee County Tavern League, which funds the program through its charitable arm, the Milwaukee County Hospitality Association. "We are tremendously excited about helping the Milwaukee Rescue Mission, while promoting our member businesses that are great proponents of the SafeRide program."

The East Side Charity Shuffle is limited to 200 participants. Besides the prize drawings at night's end, a 50-50 raffle will be available to benefit the SafeRide program, and participating businesses can offer giveaways. More information is available at the event Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/events/1000322980111796/) or by calling (414) 429-0199.

Contact
Milwaukee County Tavern League
414-429-0199
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Milwaukee County Tavern League
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
