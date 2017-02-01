News By Tag
East Side Charity Shuffle Promises Great (and Safe) Fun for a Great Cause
Milwaukee County Tavern League promoting Feb. 11 event to benefit Milwaukee Rescue Mission
The inaugural event, beginning at 2 p.m., will literally shuttle participants between five popular establishments:
A portion of proceeds from the East Side Charity Shuffle will benefit the Milwaukee Rescue Mission. Cost is $20 per person, or $30 day of the event. The price includes an event T-shirt, cup, and free shuttle transportation between the five establishments from 2 to 10 p.m. Participants can register at any of the participating businesses, and will begin the "Shuffle" at the place where they registered.
Best of all, no one has to drive before, during or after the event. Participants are encouraged to take alternative transportation to their starting points; at night's end, they can get home safely via #SafeRide, a free transportation service offered by the Milwaukee County Tavern League.
SafeRide (http://www.tlw.org/
"The East Side Charity Shuffle promises to be great fun for a great cause," said Sharon Ward, SafeRide Coordinator for the Milwaukee County Tavern League, which funds the program through its charitable arm, the Milwaukee County Hospitality Association. "We are tremendously excited about helping the Milwaukee Rescue Mission, while promoting our member businesses that are great proponents of the SafeRide program."
The East Side Charity Shuffle is limited to 200 participants. Besides the prize drawings at night's end, a 50-50 raffle will be available to benefit the SafeRide program, and participating businesses can offer giveaways. More information is available at the event Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/
