News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Lonerider Brewing Company Release Sundance, Grapefruit Saison
"Sundance is the brainchild of our brewing team led by our head brewer Galen." Lonerider CEO Sumit Vohra explains. "What better way to celebrate the arrival of spring than with a traditionally inspired saison - brewed in the winter and enjoyed in the warmer months. Though the unpredictable North Carolina weather will certainly have it's say!"
"The inspiration to use grapefruit in Sundance came from wanting to add extra tartness and citrus flavors to the fruity, peppery flavors produced from the yeast used in this beer." Galen, Lonerider's head brewer, says proudly. Lonerider's spring seasonal also happens to be Galen's favorite style to brew. "Saison, by style has very broad guidelines. Our specific interpretation of Saison is mildly more tart than an average saison, and with the addition of Jarrylo hops gives it a unique hop aroma that you would find in an American IPA."
The anticipated release date will be March 6th.
For more information about Lonerider, please visit http://www.loneriderbeer.com, become a fan on Facebook or follow @loneriderbeer on Twitter and Instagram.
About Lonerider
Lonerider opened its doors in Raleigh, North Carolina on January 23rd, 2009 with a beer and a dream. Today, Lonerider is distributed in six states and is counted amongst top 150 breweries in USA. An Inc. 5000 and CED Top 25 winner, with an eye for quality, Lonerider crafted each of its beers with the highest quality ingredients. As a result Lonerider has a portfolio of award winning beers, including medals from GABF.
Contact
Lonerider Brewing Company
***@loneriderbeer.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse