 
News By Tag
* Beer
* Craft Beer
* Brewing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Raleigh
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
654321
January 2017
31

Lonerider Brewing Company Release Sundance, Grapefruit Saison

 
 
Sundance_Saison12oz_graphics-active
Sundance_Saison12oz_graphics-active
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Beer
Craft Beer
Brewing

Industry:
Food

Location:
Raleigh - North Carolina - US

Subject:
Products

RALEIGH, N.C. - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Lonerider Brewing Company, a craft brewery that prides itself on developing Ales for Outlaws, will be releasing a new Grapefruit Saison aptly named Sundance. With a dry wit as crisp and fresh as this Saison of the same name, Sundance exhibits legendary smoothness and taste. This is our spring seasonal Saison, a classic style made with fresh grapefruit.

"Sundance is the brainchild of our brewing team led by our head brewer Galen." Lonerider CEO Sumit Vohra explains. "What better way to celebrate the arrival of spring than with a traditionally inspired saison - brewed in the winter and enjoyed in the warmer months. Though the unpredictable North Carolina weather will certainly have it's say!"

"The inspiration to use grapefruit in Sundance came from wanting to add extra tartness and citrus flavors to the fruity, peppery flavors produced from the yeast used in this beer." Galen, Lonerider's head brewer, says proudly. Lonerider's spring seasonal also happens to be Galen's favorite style to brew. "Saison, by style has very broad guidelines. Our specific interpretation of Saison is mildly more tart than an average saison, and with the addition of Jarrylo hops gives it a unique hop aroma that you would find in an American IPA."

The anticipated release date will be March 6th.

For more information about Lonerider, please visit http://www.loneriderbeer.com, become a fan on Facebook or follow @loneriderbeer on Twitter and Instagram.

About Lonerider

Lonerider opened its doors in Raleigh, North Carolina on January 23rd, 2009 with a beer and a dream.  Today, Lonerider is distributed in six states and is counted amongst top 150 breweries in USA. An Inc. 5000 and CED Top 25 winner, with an eye for quality, Lonerider crafted each of its beers with the highest quality ingredients. As a result Lonerider has a portfolio of award winning beers, including medals from GABF.

Contact
Lonerider Brewing Company
***@loneriderbeer.com
End
Source:Lonerider Brewing Company
Email:***@loneriderbeer.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lonerider PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share