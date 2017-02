Angels Gate Cultural Center & Flood Present: SoundPedro 2017

Contact

Angels Gate Cultural CenterJune 3, 2017: FreeSoundPedro will be the first of biannual event highlighting sound art. The event will showcase single-and multi-media artworks that investigate the way we use our senses to perceive and experience. This event will be produced by FLOOD, who for 10 years brought Soundwalk to Long Beach.After the final SoundWalk in 2013, sound artists throughout the region lamented the loss of a high-profile niche event that introduced mainstream communities to an art form frequently relegated to the margins. Last year, Amy Eriksen, Executive Director of Angels Gate Cultural Center, a venue with a history of showing experimental and sound work, reached out to FLOOD with the goal of starting a new event. "Visual art pieces are often shown in galleries all over the South Bay. This collaboration seeks to bring another great niche of artists to be heard, sound artists all over the country will dazzle the hilltop," says Amy Eriksen, Executive Director of Angels Gate Cultural Center.SoundPedro at Angels Gate Cultural Center will host numerous artists whose workaddress sound and aural perception in combination with other senses. Now accepting submissions at http://soundpedro.org/ , click artist registration to upload your proposal.The artist group FLOOD has been working together on projects for the last nineteen years. FLOOD is interested in testing the limits of artistic expression through collaboration and experimentation within a variety of artistic genres. In partnership with:Arts Council of Long Beach. http://www.artslb.org/ Angels Gate Cultural Center provides space for artists to work and to engage community through arts education, exhibitions of contemporary art, and cultural events. Angels Gate Cultural Center is open to the public seven days a week, Monday through Friday 10 am to 5pm and Saturday and Sunday 12pm to 5pm. Admission is always free. www.angelsgateart.org