 
News By Tag
* Arts, Exhibitions
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Pedro
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
654321
January 2017
31


Angels Gate Cultural Center & Flood Present: SoundPedro 2017

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Arts, Exhibitions

Industry:
Arts

Location:
San Pedro - California - US

Subject:
Events

SAN PEDRO, Calif. - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- WHAT: Ear Oriented Multi-sensory Presentations

WHERE: Angels Gate Cultural Center

WHEN: June 3, 2017

ADMISSION: Free

SoundPedro will be the first of biannual event highlighting sound art. The event will showcase  single- and multi-media artworks that investigate the way we use our senses to perceive and experience. This event will be produced by FLOOD, who for 10 years brought Soundwalk to Long Beach.

After the final SoundWalk in 2013, sound artists throughout the region lamented the loss of a high-profile niche event that introduced mainstream communities to an art form frequently relegated to the margins. Last year, Amy Eriksen, Executive Director of Angels Gate Cultural Center, a venue with a history of showing experimental and sound work, reached out to FLOOD with the goal of starting a new event.  "Visual art pieces are often shown in galleries all over the South Bay. This collaboration seeks to bring another great niche of artists to be heard, sound artists all over the country will dazzle the hilltop," says Amy Eriksen, Executive Director of Angels Gate Cultural Center.

SoundPedro at Angels Gate Cultural Center will host numerous artists whose workaddress sound and aural perception in combination with other senses.  Now accepting submissions at http://soundpedro.org/, click artist registration to upload your proposal.

 About FLOOD

The artist group FLOOD has been working together on projects for the last nineteen years. FLOOD is interested in testing the limits of artistic expression through collaboration and experimentation within a variety of artistic genres. In partnership with:Arts Council of Long Beach. http://www.artslb.org/

About Angels Gate Cultural Center

Angels Gate Cultural Center provides space for artists to work and to engage community through arts education, exhibitions of contemporary art, and cultural events.  Angels Gate Cultural Center is open to the public seven days a week, Monday through Friday 10 am to 5pm and Saturday and Sunday 12pm to 5pm. Admission is always free. www.angelsgateart.org

Contact
Martabel Wasserman
***@angelsgateart.org
End
Source:
Email:***@angelsgateart.org Email Verified
Tags:Arts, Exhibitions
Industry:Arts
Location:San Pedro - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Angels Gate Cultural Center PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share