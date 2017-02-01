 
News By Tag
* Business Handbag
* Womens Leather Laptop Bag
* Luxury Leather Handbag
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fashion
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Carlsbad
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321

Angelina Hart Begins Shipping Grand Career Tote

Orders for ultimate women's leather laptop bag to ship this week
 
 
The Grand Career Tote Women's Leather Laptop Handbag
The Grand Career Tote Women's Leather Laptop Handbag
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Business Handbag
Womens Leather Laptop Bag
Luxury Leather Handbag

Industry:
Fashion

Location:
Carlsbad - California - US

Subject:
Products

CARLSBAD, Calif. - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- American designer Angelina Hart has announced that her flagship handbag model, The Grand Career Tote will begin shipping to waiting customers this week. The Grand Career Tote is billed as the "ultimate women's business tote" combining the glamor of a premium fashion leather handbags with the functionality of a business tote.

"This has been a long time coming and it's an amazing feeling to finally be able to deliver the Grand Career Tote to the professional, ambitious and style conscious women who have been waiting for it. Combining beauty and organization, this is the only handbag you need to carry for business and pleasure. It is a beautiful, all in one solution for the professional business woman", beamed Angelina.

The unique design features a black and cream exterior with a signature "corset" stitching pattern on the front face. The interior is trimmed in a beautiful golden striped satin with cream leather trim. Key to the business tote's functionality is a large, removable cosmetic / accessory pouch combined with several side pockets that provide storage for all your devices. Each bag is handmade from the finest leathers. The Grand Career Tote has an $599 MSRP and is available at the designer's site, Angelina Hart Boutique: http://www.angelinahartboutique.com/collections/leather-h...

About Angelina Hart

Angelina Hart is reinventing what timeless, classic style looks like for the modern woman. She set out to create what she calls "The New Timeless", classic for the new century.  She eschews products that will become dated or are trendy. Angelina's goal is to put the best things she can into the world that are of our time, for all time. For more information visit http://www.angelinahartboutique.com.

Media Contact
Sophia Kratos
sophia@angelinahartboutique.com
End
Source:Angelina Hart
Email:***@angelinahartboutique.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Angelina Hart Boutique PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share