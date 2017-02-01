News By Tag
Angelina Hart Begins Shipping Grand Career Tote
Orders for ultimate women's leather laptop bag to ship this week
"This has been a long time coming and it's an amazing feeling to finally be able to deliver the Grand Career Tote to the professional, ambitious and style conscious women who have been waiting for it. Combining beauty and organization, this is the only handbag you need to carry for business and pleasure. It is a beautiful, all in one solution for the professional business woman", beamed Angelina.
The unique design features a black and cream exterior with a signature "corset" stitching pattern on the front face. The interior is trimmed in a beautiful golden striped satin with cream leather trim. Key to the business tote's functionality is a large, removable cosmetic / accessory pouch combined with several side pockets that provide storage for all your devices. Each bag is handmade from the finest leathers. The Grand Career Tote has an $599 MSRP and is available at the designer's site, Angelina Hart Boutique: http://www.angelinahartboutique.com/
About Angelina Hart
Angelina Hart is reinventing what timeless, classic style looks like for the modern woman. She set out to create what she calls "The New Timeless", classic for the new century. She eschews products that will become dated or are trendy. Angelina's goal is to put the best things she can into the world that are of our time, for all time. For more information visit http://www.angelinahartboutique.com.
Media Contact
Sophia Kratos
sophia@angelinahartboutique.com
