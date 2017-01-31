MCSS Closes on Prime Davie Site

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tag:

• Storage Industry:

• Legal Location:

• Davie - Florida - US

End

-- MCSS Development ("MCSS"), a developer of urban infill self-storage facilities in urban markets nationwide, announced it has closed on the purchase of its twelfth South Florida development site located at 5678 South University Drive in Davie."The visibility and high traffic count on University Drive makes this one of the most desirable self-storage sites in the area," said Leon Dixon, director of acquisitions and development for MCSS."This puts MCSS on track to reaching its goal of 15 to 20 urban infill self-storage projects in South Florida," said Jay Massirman, managing partner at MCSS. "We are excited to provide Davie and the surrounding community with a high-quality storage facility that meets their needs and exceeds their expectations."The new self-storage facility will provide leading-edge design and the latest in customer- friendly features. The urban infill project will consist of approximately 100,000 net rentable square-feet, with more than 1,000 climate-controlled storage units. A national Real Estate Investment Trust will manage the facility.In addition to the most recent purchase, MCSS is developing several locations throughout the tri-county area, including facilities near SoLēMia, Wynwood, 79th Street, Coconut Grove, City of Miami, Sweetwater, Doral, Pembroke Pines, Pembroke Park, Davie and Fort Lauderdale. The firm is pursuing other strategic sites in Broward and Palm Beach counties and is on track to building more than 2 million square-feet of self-storage in South Florida.The country's accumulation of things continues to outpace the consumer's capacity to keep items in their homes, as the growth of mini-warehouses also attests.MCSS is a joint venture between real estate industry veterans Jay Massirman, Stephen Garchik, Steve McBride and self-storage consultant David Blum to develop and asset-manage urban infill self-storage facilities within densely populated locations across the country. For more information, visit www.mcssdev.com.