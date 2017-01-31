Paper Lights to Perform at Opening Bell Coffee in Dallas, Texas

National touring act (self proclaimed maker of Adventure Music), stops in at Opening Bell Coffee on the way to record their next album in a series of National Parks.

-- Atlanta based & national touring act, Paper Lights, is set to perform a noon matinee show at Opening Bell Coffee next Sunday, February 19th at Noon. A suggested donation of $10 will be collected at the door.- Paper Lights is an alternative/pop band with a cinematic sound from Atlanta, GA. Over the last two years they have toured nationally, opening for acts such asand- Their music has been featured in placements including features forand- The band released their first full-length album,, in 2016 followed by several national tours. The deluxe version of this album, including 4 new remixes, released January 2017.- The ability to create live experiences in unconventional venues is among the things that make the band unique. From festival stages to private backyards, Paper Lights creates a memorable and movie like atmosphere.-In February they begin work on their next album, which they will write and record in National Parks around the country, all while filming the whole process!-Follow the band online:www.facebook.com/thepaperlightswww.twitter.com/thepaperlightswww.instagram.com/paperlights