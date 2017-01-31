News By Tag
Paper Lights to Perform at Opening Bell Coffee in Dallas, Texas
National touring act (self proclaimed maker of Adventure Music), stops in at Opening Bell Coffee on the way to record their next album in a series of National Parks.
- Paper Lights is an alternative/
- Their music has been featured in placements including features for Coca-Cola, Land Rover, Boeing, CBS, MTV, ESPN, Chick-fil-a and Outdoor Magazine.
- The band released their first full-length album, Great Escapes, in 2016 followed by several national tours. The deluxe version of this album, including 4 new remixes, released January 2017.
- The ability to create live experiences in unconventional venues is among the things that make the band unique. From festival stages to private backyards, Paper Lights creates a memorable and movie like atmosphere.
-In February they begin work on their next album, which they will write and record in National Parks around the country, all while filming the whole process!
