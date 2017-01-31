 
News By Tag
* Music
* Arts
* Entertainment
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dallas
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
654321
January 2017
31


Paper Lights to Perform at Opening Bell Coffee in Dallas, Texas

National touring act (self proclaimed maker of Adventure Music), stops in at Opening Bell Coffee on the way to record their next album in a series of National Parks.
 
 
Paper Lights
Paper Lights
DALLAS - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Atlanta based & national touring act, Paper Lights, is set to perform a noon matinee show at Opening Bell Coffee next Sunday, February 19th at Noon. A suggested donation of $10 will be collected at the door.

- Paper Lights is an alternative/pop band with a cinematic sound from Atlanta, GA. Over the last two years they have toured nationally, opening for acts such as Allen Stone, The Fray, Jeremy Camp , Ellie Holcomb and Miike Snow.

- Their music has been featured in placements including features for Coca-Cola, Land Rover, Boeing, CBS, MTV, ESPN, Chick-fil-a and Outdoor Magazine.

- The band released their first full-length album, Great Escapes, in 2016 followed by several national tours. The deluxe version of this album, including 4 new remixes, released January 2017.

- The ability to create live experiences in unconventional venues is among the things that make the band unique. From festival stages to private backyards, Paper Lights creates a memorable and movie like atmosphere.

-In February they begin work on their next album, which they will write and record in National Parks around the country, all while filming the whole process!

-Follow the band online:

www.PaperLightsMusic.com

www.facebook.com/thepaperlights
www.twitter.com/thepaperlights

www.instagram.com/paperlights

Contact
Andrew Rhemus
***@thewildfirecompany.com
End
Source:Paper Lights
Email:***@thewildfirecompany.com Email Verified
Tags:Music, Arts, Entertainment
Industry:Music
Location:Dallas - Texas - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share