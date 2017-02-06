News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Multimedia Superstar Montel Williams To Appear At Wizard World Comic Con Portland, Feb. 18-19
All-Time Great Host, TV Personality, Actor To Host Panels, Meet Fans At Oregon Convention Center
Williams, whose colossally successful "The Montel Williams Show" ran in syndication from 1991 through 2008, earned a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Show Host and several nominations for his work on the program. In all, the show aired for 17 seasons and more than 4,300 episodes. Williams's acting credits include recurring roles on hits "JAG" and "Guiding Light" and numerous off-Broadway plays. The U.S. Navy and Marine veteran has also been a noted advocate for U.S. Military veterans.
"Montel Williams brings his big personality and entertaining, thoughtful manner to Wizard World," said John D. Maatta, Wizard World President & CEO. "Fans were excited to meet him in New Orleans, and his presence in Portland provides additional class and star power to help us maximize the entertainment experience."
Wizard World Comic Con Portland will feature John Barrowman ("Arrow," "Torchwood"), Tatiana Maslany ("Orphan Black"), Matthew Lewis (Harry Potter franchise), Dean Cain ("Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman," "Supergirl"), Nichelle Nichols ("Star Trek"), Alan Tudyk ("Firefly," Wreck it Ralph), Tasya Teles ("The 100"), Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox ("ChiPs"), Theo Rossi ("Luke Cage," "Sons of Anarchy"), Josh McDermitt ("The Walking Dead," "Retired at 35"), Cerina Vincent (Not Another Teen Movie, Cabin Fever) and Lou Ferrigno ("The Incredible Hulk") among the all-star cast of celebrities scheduled to appear, February 17-19. The event marks Wizard World's fifth annual show in Portland and the second on its 2017 calendar of 16 scheduled events.
Additionally, Wizard World will host SocialCon (www.socialcon.com)
Portland will also feature an exciting array of activities, including non-stop live entertainment throughout extended evening hours, Kick off the Con and After Parties, gaming, exclusive Q&A sessions with top celebrities, movie screenings hosted by stars and directors and more. Details to follow soon.
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. Portland show hours are Friday, February 17, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday, February 18, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.; and Sunday, February 19, 10 a.m. -4 p.m.
Wizard World is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character—and some never before dreamed—will roam the convention floor. The famed Wizard World Comic Con Portland Costume Contest will take place on Saturday night.
For more on the 2017 Wizard World Comic Con Portland, visit http://wizardworld.com/
About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)
Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com)
The Wizard World 2017 schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com.
Media Contact
Abby Ferguson
3106488410
***@wizardworld.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 06, 2017