February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
654321
January 2017
31

Multimedia Superstar Montel Williams To Appear At Wizard World Comic Con Portland, Feb. 18-19

All-Time Great Host, TV Personality, Actor To Host Panels, Meet Fans At Oregon Convention Center
 
 
Montel Williams
Montel Williams
 
PORTLAND, Ore. - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- On anyone's short list of great TV and multimedia personalities of the past three decades, Montel Williams brings his unique talents to Wizard World Comic Con Portland next month, when he will host a series of panels, meet fans and otherwise enhance the pop culture extravaganza, February 18 and 19 at the Oregon Convention Center. Williams was a huge hit at his first Wizard World appearance in New Orleans in January.

Williams, whose colossally successful "The Montel Williams Show" ran in syndication from 1991 through 2008, earned a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Show Host and several nominations for his work on the program. In all, the show aired for 17 seasons and more than 4,300 episodes. Williams's acting credits include recurring roles on hits "JAG" and "Guiding Light" and numerous off-Broadway plays. The U.S. Navy and Marine veteran has also been a noted advocate for U.S. Military veterans.

"Montel Williams brings his big personality and entertaining, thoughtful manner to Wizard World," said John D. Maatta, Wizard World President & CEO. "Fans were excited to meet him in New Orleans, and his presence in Portland provides additional class and star power to help us maximize the entertainment experience."

Wizard World Comic Con Portland will feature John Barrowman ("Arrow," "Torchwood"), Tatiana Maslany ("Orphan Black"), Matthew Lewis (Harry Potter franchise), Dean Cain ("Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman," "Supergirl"), Nichelle Nichols ("Star Trek"), Alan Tudyk ("Firefly," Wreck it Ralph), Tasya Teles ("The 100"), Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox ("ChiPs"), Theo Rossi ("Luke Cage," "Sons of Anarchy"), Josh McDermitt ("The Walking Dead," "Retired at 35"), Cerina Vincent (Not Another Teen Movie, Cabin Fever) and Lou Ferrigno ("The Incredible Hulk") among the all-star cast of celebrities scheduled to appear, February 17-19. The event marks Wizard World's fifth annual show in Portland and the second on its 2017 calendar of 16 scheduled events.

Additionally, Wizard World will host SocialCon (www.socialcon.com) at Portland on Saturday, February 18, with major social influencers including notables Kristen Hancher, Crawford Collins, Justin Blake, featured musical performer Zach Clayton, Nick Bean, Jackson Krecioch, Bryce Hall and special musical guest Johnny Orlando as well as many others, whose combined follower reach exceeds 50 million. SocialCon will feature meet-and-greets, live performances, Q&A panels, autographs, photo ops and more.

Portland will also feature an exciting array of activities, including non-stop live entertainment throughout extended evening hours, Kick off the Con and After Parties, gaming, exclusive Q&A sessions with top celebrities, movie screenings hosted by stars and directors and more. Details to follow soon.

Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. Portland show hours are Friday, February 17, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday, February 18, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.; and Sunday, February 19, 10 a.m. -4 p.m.

Wizard World is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character—and some never before dreamed—will roam the convention floor. The famed Wizard World Comic Con Portland Costume Contest will take place on Saturday night.

For more on the 2017 Wizard World Comic Con Portland, visit http://wizardworld.com/comiccon/portland.

About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)

Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched ComicConBox™ (www.comicconbox.com), a premium subscription-based monthly box service, SocialCon™ (www.socialcon.com) and Wizard World Touring. Fans can interact with Wizard World on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.

The Wizard World 2017 schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com.

