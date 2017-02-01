 
Industry News





Open Call for Young Adult Short Story Submissions

Wanted: short stories for realistic teen fiction anthology, On The Edge of Tomorrow. Submissions open through April 30, 2017.
 
 
Edge of Tomorrow Anthology
Edge of Tomorrow Anthology
LIVONIA, Mich. - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- BHC Press invites writers of Young Adult (YA) fiction to submit their realistic teen fiction short stories for its upcoming On the Edge of Tomorrow YA anthology collection.

We're looking for stories that deal with real teen issues of today. Reach down deep, and pull out raw, complicated, and messy tales of life. Surprise us with your insights. Break our hearts or make us laugh through the tears. Shallow or deep, selfish or loving, create characters with real flaws and give us a reason to love or despise them. Whatever angst fuels your creative fires, we want to read about it.

Critically acclaimed YA authors Sara Daniell and Tracy Hewitt Meyer are editing the anthology collection. Ms. Daniell is a best-selling author of six novels, and Ms. Meyer is the author of four novels, including the award-winning Rowan Slone series.

Last day for submissions is April 30, 2017. Tentative publication date is June 30, 2017. A portion of all proceeds benefit RIF (Reading is Fundamental). On the Edge of Tomorrow will be available in hardcover, trade softcover, audiobook, and eBook. All selected authors receive their choice of one hardcover edition or two trade softcover copies of the anthology.

All short stories should be a minimum of 1,500 words and a maximum of 7,500 words. For a complete list of guidelines, including manuscript submission guidelines, please visit http://www.bhcpress.com and click on 2017 Anthology Submissions.

Joni Firestone
