RTM Engineering Consultants Releases New Whitepaper Highlighting Sustainable Design Priorities
Sustainability experts leverage in-depth expertise in a variety of markets to consistently deliver sustainable and energy-efficient solutions to building owners nationwide
"Our sustainability experts leverage in-depth experience in a variety of markets to ensure we consistently deliver sustainable and energy-efficient solutions to clients," said RTM CEO Tony Mirchandani. "Prioritizing sustainability is a smart economic choice for building owners. Our team members possess the necessary combination of expertise and knowledge to consult on clean, efficient projects for owners."
In a period of growing energy costs and increasing environmental awareness, sustainability has never been more important in the built environment. As such, when building owners prioritize energy-efficient designs, they gain long-term benefits including lower energy usage and expenses, improved operations, and better occupant comfort.
The whitepaper provides detailed insight into the wide range of services provided by the firm's Sustainability Studio, as well as the positive impact sustainable designs can have on everyone involved. RTM's sustainability services include: Energy Modeling, Building Energy Quotient (bEQ), Commissioning and Retro-Commissioning, Utility Incentive & Rebate Administration, LEED & Green Globes Administration and ENERGY STAR Portfolio Administration.
About RTM Engineering Consultants
Established in 1981 and headquartered outside Chicago, RTM Engineering Consultants integrates MEP/FP and civil engineering services with sustainable design as a given. The firm goes beyond a typical consulting role and becomes a partner to clients by aligning with the goals, processes, and people at each organization. Licensed in all 50 states, its portfolio spans major market sectors nationwide. For more information, visit www.rtmassociates.com.
