4-H Tech Wizards Program Recognizes Axalta for Educating Tomorrow's Leaders

 
 
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, is excited to announce that three employees from its Mount Clemens, Michigan facility received awards from Michigan State University Extension's 4-H Tech Wizards program.  The Tech Wizards program focuses on building healthy mentoring relationships between caring adult role models and youth as they interact through STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) related topics and activities.

For the past three years, Gary Weaks, OEM Operations Quality Manager-North America, Karen Putinsky, Quality Technician and Kris Wright, Chemist mentored students at Mount Clemens Community Schools.  For their efforts, 4-H awarded Putinsky and Wright with the Mentor Award and Weaks received the prestigious Mentor of the Year Award.  4-H also presented a Friend of 4-H Award to Jakob Schroeder, Mount Clemens Plant Manager on behalf of Axalta.

"4-H's recognition of our employees and our Mount Clemens facility is an honor," said Schroeder.  "At Axalta, we believe in giving back to the communities in which we work and live.  It is truly exciting to help educate and inspire tomorrow's scientists and engineers right here in Mount Clemens."

"Mount Clemens 4-H Tech Wizards has been tremendously impacted by not only the financial support Axalta has given the program, but also by the support it has shown to its employees as they continue mentoring in the youth program," said Lisa Kelley, Program Coordinator 4-H Tech Wizards.  "Kris, Karen and Gary are wonderful, dedicated mentors.  Their consistent involvement with Mount Clemens Community Schools has provided a welcoming, learning environment for these students.  The youth are excited when they come to 4-H Tech Wizards knowing that the mentors always bring fun projects to work on, which usually include a new power tool or chemistry experiment."

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the 12,800 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit http://www.axaltacs.com/us/en_US/products-services/powder...

