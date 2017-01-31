 
Leading Agricultural Equipment Manufacturer Helps Farmers Improve Crop Performance

To push the envelope in using new technologies to help farmers boost crop performance, a leading manufacturer of specialized agricultural equipment turned to STW's ISOBUS solution
 
 
STW's 3CM Controller
STW's 3CM Controller
 
NORCROSS, Ga. - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- To push the envelope in using new technologies to help farmers boost crop performance, a leading manufacturer of specialized agricultural equipment turned to STW's ISOBUS solution.

Agricultural equipment manufacturers are heavily dependent on the tractor OEM's Task Control server that utilizes ISOBUS.  ISOBUS compatible equipment that is controlled by the tractor precision guidance system is expected to facilitate the successful performance of field operations.  Farmers expect third party equipment to be compatible with their tractors and provide valuable "applied" data feedback.

Therefore, this leading OEM needed to develop ISOBUS-compliant rate control and a seamless interface to allow field-applied data feedback to the Tractor Task Control Server.  The new implement ISOBUS control system also needed to be compatible with multiple tractor systems on the market including AGCO, John Deere, and Case New Holland.

These key design objectives were critical while still delivering market leading performance with their equipment.  This meant that controlling their software intellectual property to insure their market position was paramount.

Utilizing STW's standard machine controller products with DISTek's VIRTEC software for ISOBUS development, the OEM developed a timely solution while controlling the performance outcome.  STW and DISTek managed the outcome risk by providing training, support and critical software reviews throughout the effort.  Key features crucial to maintaining market position were easily duplicated while adding ISOBUS functionality due to the open software development approach.

The customer used STW and DISTek's next generation ISOBUS based controller platform to deliver industry leading performance that included a custom ISOBUS Virtual Terminal eliminating their added display in the tractor, applied mapping and data-logging with Tractor Precision guidance systems, and equipment cross platform capability with equipment manufacturers and tractor based rate control.

More information on STW's ISOBUS solution can be found at: http://www.stw-technic.com/products/canbus-modules/hardwa...

About STW Technic: STW (www.stw-technic.com) an award-winning provider of a full spectrum of freely programmable controllers, I/O modules, pressure sensors and telematics to a wide range of industries such as mining, construction, agriculture and oil and gas.  STW controllers, sensors, I/O modules and Telematics units have attained a leading role in these industries due to their rigorous testing, high quality German engineering and unmatched flexibility. All of STW's products are mobile off-highway rated. STW (www.stw-technic.com) is also in the forefront of developing and prototyping hybrid drive technologies – generators and motors – for mobile applications.

About DISTek Integration: DISTek Integration is a custom engineering company that specializes in software and firmware development for R&D, product development and validation/verification. DISTek collaborates with leading manufacturers to create scalable solutions that provide the flexibility needed to assure they are meeting the demands of ever changing technology. Having over 25 years of industry experience, DISTek has worked on hundreds of successful projects to help customers ensure they have a robust application and reduce product time to market. DISTek brings system level expertise in a wide range of application areas from mobile, model based software design, and embedded projects to developing test and measurement solutions. DISTek proudly partners with leaders in the electronics industry such as STW Technic, National Instruments and MathWorks.

