News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Leading Agricultural Equipment Manufacturer Helps Farmers Improve Crop Performance
To push the envelope in using new technologies to help farmers boost crop performance, a leading manufacturer of specialized agricultural equipment turned to STW's ISOBUS solution
Agricultural equipment manufacturers are heavily dependent on the tractor OEM's Task Control server that utilizes ISOBUS. ISOBUS compatible equipment that is controlled by the tractor precision guidance system is expected to facilitate the successful performance of field operations. Farmers expect third party equipment to be compatible with their tractors and provide valuable "applied" data feedback.
Therefore, this leading OEM needed to develop ISOBUS-compliant rate control and a seamless interface to allow field-applied data feedback to the Tractor Task Control Server. The new implement ISOBUS control system also needed to be compatible with multiple tractor systems on the market including AGCO, John Deere, and Case New Holland.
These key design objectives were critical while still delivering market leading performance with their equipment. This meant that controlling their software intellectual property to insure their market position was paramount.
Utilizing STW's standard machine controller products with DISTek's VIRTEC software for ISOBUS development, the OEM developed a timely solution while controlling the performance outcome. STW and DISTek managed the outcome risk by providing training, support and critical software reviews throughout the effort. Key features crucial to maintaining market position were easily duplicated while adding ISOBUS functionality due to the open software development approach.
The customer used STW and DISTek's next generation ISOBUS based controller platform to deliver industry leading performance that included a custom ISOBUS Virtual Terminal eliminating their added display in the tractor, applied mapping and data-logging with Tractor Precision guidance systems, and equipment cross platform capability with equipment manufacturers and tractor based rate control.
More information on STW's ISOBUS solution can be found at: http://www.stw-
About STW Technic: STW (www.stw-technic.com) an award-winning provider of a full spectrum of freely programmable controllers, I/O modules, pressure sensors and telematics to a wide range of industries such as mining, construction, agriculture and oil and gas. STW controllers, sensors, I/O modules and Telematics units have attained a leading role in these industries due to their rigorous testing, high quality German engineering and unmatched flexibility. All of STW's products are mobile off-highway rated. STW (www.stw-technic.com)
About DISTek Integration:
Contact
Dale Albee
***@stw-technic.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse