Tech Accelerator's Seventh Class Confirms Need for Florida Program for Entrepreneurs
Orlando-based Starter Studio enrolls eight companies in "hothouse" approach to launching tech startups as program enters its fourth year.
More than 40 technology startups applied to be a part of "Class 7." The applicant pools for the previous six classes of six to ten admitted companies have all seen similar ratios of five or more applicants for each available slot, demonstrating an ongoing interest in its intensive 12-week "lean-startup-
Donna Mackenzie, Executive Director of Starter Studio, believes she knows the reason for that interest. "Now, with six classes under our belt, we can point to the real economic impact of these startups. More than 40 companies have completed the program, have created nearly 150 jobs, generated more than $10 million in revenues and raised more than $5 million in capital. We're very proud of our own 'startup' record and the role Starter Studio plays in our burgeoning entrepreneurial ecosystem."
The companies for Starter Studio's seventh class are:
Bio-Auth – Secure solution to the problem of user authentication and dual-factor implementation.
Dragon Dial – Enables customers with landline/home-
Little Light Lab – Festival-inspired illuminated apparel brand.
myLoop – Content engagement platform connecting individuals within communities that share professional passions.
StreamFluence – Micro-influencer marketing agency for Twitch whose prime goal is to connect brands with Twitch streamers for effective marketing campaigns.
TalFit – Helps companies select candidates that fit their culture, grow them and keep them engaged.
Team Launchable – Augmented Reality development team that has created an educational tool to help kids learn and improve their reading skills.
WEAR Lab – Wearable navigation system to enhance independence for the blind.
The eight companies admitted to Class 7 are expected to graduate in May 2017. They will present their businesses to an audience of more than 300 business and government leaders, investors and supporters in a final Demo Day at the Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center on May 10, 2017.
About Starter Studio
Starter Studio (http://starterstudio.com) is a not-for-profit tech business accelerator founded by Orlando tech entrepreneur Gregg Pollack. It launched its first class in 2013 with the mission to help startups to "go further and faster" than they would on their own. As of 2016, Starter Studio had graduated six classes and 44 companies. It is housed within Canvs (http://canvs.org) a co-working space in downtown Orlando that is home to more than 225 members and 100-plus technology related companies. Starter Studio is supported by the local community including Withum, the University of Central Florida, Canvs and business partners that generously donate their time, resources and expertise.
