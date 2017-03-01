Country(s)
Unni Turrettini Is Back - In Paperback!
The Mystery of the Lone Wolf Killer: Anders Behring Breivik and the Threat of Terror in Plain Sight is being released in paperback format by Pegasus Books on March 14, 2017!
July 22, 2011 was one hundred eighty-nine minutes of terror ― from the moment the bomb exploded outside a government building in Oslo, Norway, until Anders Behring Breivik was apprehended by the police at Utoya Island. Breivik murdered seventy-seven people, most of them teenagers and young adults, and wounded hundreds more. Breivik has become the archetype of the "lone wolf killer," often overlooked until the moment they commit their crime. Ms. Turrettini examines the society and confluence of events that led to one of the most horrific events in history.
In a recent interview, published in Thrive Global, Ms. Turrettini explained why she wrote this difficult book: "The Mystery Of The Lone Wolf Killer is about Anders Behring Breivik and the massacre on July 22, 2011. I needed to understand how Breivik could become a mass murderer and what we can do to stop the next lone wolf. As difficult as it was to study his mind and past, I also felt compassion for the boy and young man Breivik used to be. I felt a connection, I understood. I could relate to some of his pain growing up. Hopefully, we can use this knowledge to create better societies and eradicate bullying and exclusions."
In addition to writing, Unni is an outstanding public speaker and has given insightful talks in the US as well as in Europe. In November 2016 she was a speaker at the TEDx Institut Le Rosey seen in this video. Her mission in her speaking engagements is to provide a forum where bullying and its causes and cures are examined and discussed. No one wants another Utoya Island and Unni Turrettini is determined to keep it from happening again.
Ms. Turrettini is planning a speaking tour for the fall of 2017. If you are interested in engaging her for your organization or conference, please use the contact information listed below.
