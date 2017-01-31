News By Tag
Ashley S. Dickey Joins Collins Einhorn Farrell's General and Automotive Liability Practice Group
Ms. Dickey received a Bachelor of Arts from Oakland University in 2009, and a Juris Doctor, cum laude, from Thomas M. Cooley Law School in 2014. In law school, Ms. Dickey received multiple Book Awards in Legal Research and Writing, and Civil Procedure.
Ms. Dickey is a member of the Litigation and Insurance Sections of the State Bar of Michigan, and the Oakland County Bar Association.
Ms. Dickey resides in Birmingham, Michigan.
About Collins Einhorn Farrell PC
Founded in 1971, Collins Einhorn Farrell PC is a multi-specialty law firm headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. As one of the leading law firms in defense litigation, the firm provides expert legal representation in a wide variety of industries throughout the Midwest. The firm's practices areas include professional liability, asbestos/toxic tort, insurance coverage, appellate, fire and explosion, general and automobile liability, medical malpractice, grievance defense and employment and workers compensation.
For more information, visit www.ceflawyers.com or call 248-355-4141.
Contact
Andrea Oleszczak
***@ceflawyers.com
