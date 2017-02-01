 
Jupiter Plastic Surgeon, PalmBeachPlastics.com, Launches New Infographic

Palm Beach Plastics, a Jupiter plastic surgeon, announces its release of a new infographic designed to help people understand the differences between facial fillers and facial implants.
 
 
JUPITER, Fla. - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Facial fillers and facial implants are among the most common procedures performed by plastic surgeons across the country. Understanding the differences between them can help you make the best choices for your personal needs. PalmBeachPlastics.com, located in Jupiter, Florida, has put together a helpful infographic that lines out the similarities and differences.

The infographic first describes the differences between the two procedures – what they are, when they're used, and why people prefer them. Then, it goes into more detail, describing their longevity, cost, and safety. For instance, dermal fillers may last six to 12 months, whereas facial implants may last a lifetime. The infographic also discusses the risks involved, which allows you to make more informed decisions about the procedure and who should perform it for the best results.

Finally, the infographic also discusses some of the similarities associated with these procedures if they are performed by capable surgeons. There's very little risk of infection or vascular compromise, they're both non-toxic and hypo-allergenic, and they can both help to restore volume and contour the face, whether patients are looking for a more youthful appearance or feminization.

Of course, cost is always a concern. Although it's true that fillers are less expensive than implant surgery, they have a certain lifespan, which means you'll need maintenance to keep up your new look. Implants are more expensive, but they require no need for fillers and further maintenance, which means that in the long run, fillers are actually the more expensive option between the two. For more information please visit: http://palmbeachplastics.com

Dr. Vartan Mardirossian
***@palmbeachplastics.com
Email:***@palmbeachplastics.com Email Verified
Palm Beach Plastic Surgery, Ffs Plastic Surgeon, Miami FFS
Lifestyle
Jupiter - Florida - United States
