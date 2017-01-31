News By Tag
Lennar's Woodridge Glen Coming Soon to Snohomish
"We are very excited about this upcoming community which pairs gorgeous homes with an equally beautiful location," said Bill Salvesen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Seattle. "This community will offer a limited number of homes, so those who are interested should join our VIP program as soon as possible."
Interested parties are encouraged to join the VIP list now to reserve their future homesite. This boutique community will feature only 27 new homes once complete, so prospective buyers should act fast, as pre-sales will begin soon.
Woodridge Glen offers prospective buyers four distinctive floorplans to choose from. These residences range in size approximately from 1,836 to 2,825 square feet and include fantastic design details such as open-concept living spaces.
These homes also boast a high level of designer-selected appointments through Lennar's Everything's Included® program. Some of this community's included features are tankless water heaters, programmable thermostats, USB outlets, front and back yard landscaping with full backyard fencing and gate, slab granite or quartz countertops in the kitchen, GE stainless steel appliances and so much more!
For more information on this upcoming community or to join the VIP list, please visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
valerie.sheets@
