Lennar's Woodridge Glen Coming Soon to Snohomish

 
 
Woodridge Glen will bring a small collection of gorgeous homes to Snohomish.
Woodridge Glen will bring a small collection of gorgeous homes to Snohomish.
 
SNOHOMISH, Wash. - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Lennar is bringing brand new homes to Snohomish this spring with the community of Woodridge Glen, which has plans to open in late April. This community offers homebuyers a unique opportunity to purchase a new luxury home in a gorgeous location surrounded by trees and native plant life.

"We are very excited about this upcoming community which pairs gorgeous homes with an equally beautiful location," said Bill Salvesen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Seattle. "This community will offer a limited number of homes, so those who are interested should join our VIP program as soon as possible."

Interested parties are encouraged to join the VIP list now to reserve their future homesite. This boutique community will feature only 27 new homes once complete, so prospective buyers should act fast, as pre-sales will begin soon.

Woodridge Glen offers prospective buyers four distinctive floorplans to choose from. These residences range in size approximately from 1,836 to 2,825 square feet and include fantastic design details such as open-concept living spaces.

These homes also boast a high level of designer-selected appointments through Lennar's Everything's Included® program. Some of this community's included features are tankless water heaters, programmable thermostats, USB outlets, front and back yard landscaping with full backyard fencing and gate,  slab granite or quartz countertops in the kitchen, GE stainless steel appliances and so much more!

For more information on this upcoming community or to join the VIP list, please visit www.lennar.com/woodridgeglen or call 855-860-9574. Sign up for the list to reserve your homesite and to stay up to date as pricing, sales, updates and event information becomes available.

With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
