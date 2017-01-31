 
Industry News





Brandon Honda wins DealerRater's "2017 Consumer Satisfaction Award"

Annual recognition given to auto dealerships in the United States and Canada that deliver outstanding customer service
 
 
2017 Consumer Satisfaction Award by DealerRater.com
 
BRANDON, Fla. - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Brandon Honda has won DealerRater's prestigious "2017 Consumer Satisfaction Award," an annual recognition given to auto dealerships in the United States and Canada that deliver outstanding customer service as rated by online consumer reviews.

"It's an honor to earn this award," said John Marazzi, Morgan Auto Group's managing partner at Brandon Honda. "Putting our customers first has long been a basic tenet of how we do business every day. We have the best customers anywhere—and we're very appreciative of their generous, positive online reviews of their buying and service experiences with us."

Brandon Honda strives to improve every aspect of their customers' satisfaction throughout the year with its sales and service operations. Employees are empowered to seek improvements to ensure extraordinary customer service in every department.

Founded in 2002, DealerRater (http://www.dealerrater.com/), a Cars.com Company, is the world's leading car dealer review website that connects consumers with the right person at the right dealership. www.DealerRater.com offers more than 2.5 million sales and service reviews across 41,000 U.S. and Canadian dealerships. Auto dealers are rated on customer service, quality of work, friendliness, price and the overall customer experience. Dealerships can't buy or influence ratings—except to operate with the highest integrity and go above and beyond to consistently provide the best products and services.

Brandon Honda is a division of Morgan Auto Group. It is located at 9209 E. Adamo Drive in Tampa, FL 33619, one mile west of I-75. For more information, call 813-664-1234 or visit http://www.BrandonHonda.com/.

Media Contact
Brandon Honda
813-664-1234
***@brandonhonda.com
