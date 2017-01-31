News By Tag
Brandon Honda wins DealerRater's "2017 Consumer Satisfaction Award"
Annual recognition given to auto dealerships in the United States and Canada that deliver outstanding customer service
"It's an honor to earn this award," said John Marazzi, Morgan Auto Group's managing partner at Brandon Honda. "Putting our customers first has long been a basic tenet of how we do business every day. We have the best customers anywhere—and we're very appreciative of their generous, positive online reviews of their buying and service experiences with us."
Brandon Honda strives to improve every aspect of their customers' satisfaction throughout the year with its sales and service operations. Employees are empowered to seek improvements to ensure extraordinary customer service in every department.
Founded in 2002, DealerRater (http://www.dealerrater.com/)
Brandon Honda is a division of Morgan Auto Group. It is located at 9209 E. Adamo Drive in Tampa, FL 33619, one mile west of I-75. For more information, call 813-664-1234 or visit http://www.BrandonHonda.com/
Media Contact
Brandon Honda
813-664-1234
***@brandonhonda.com
