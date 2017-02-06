News By Tag
AAM's Sanford Named to IASA's List of Top 30 Under 30
"Few individuals at a young age have been able to impact a business the way that Beth Sanford has impacted AAM," said Reed Nuttall, AAM's Chief Investment Officer. Sanford joined the firm in 2012 as an Operations Specialist after graduating from the University of Wisconsin in Madison with an Economics degree. In the intervening years she used her knowledge of writing computer code along with her work ethic and commitment to propel herself into a highly coveted role on AAM's portfolio management team where she continues to excel. A sample of Sanford's accomplishments include:
• Developing customized client reports for a new accounting system.
• Building system functionality to accommodate a significant new client.
• Helping to build an automated trade ticket tracking process.
Outside of work, when not cheering for her beloved University of Wisconsin Badgers, Sanford is committed to the demanding 300 hours per test required to pass levels 1 and 2 of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) exams. She will be sitting for her third and final exam in June in the hopes of obtaining the prestigious CFA certification. Each level has a pass rate in the high 30% to low 40% range.
"We believe that one of the most distinguishing features of AAM as a company is how our employees use their intellect and knowledge to deliver on our promise and commitment to our clients. It's what helps to differentiate us. And Beth is certainly another example of exactly that. We couldn't be prouder of her and of the recognition she's received from IASA and the industry. She deserves it," said John Schaefer, AAM's President.
About AAM
Chicago-based Asset Allocation & Management Company, LLC (AAM) is a registered investment advisor with the SEC founded in 1982 to provide insurance companies with expertise in insurance asset management and practical knowledge of the regulatory and competitive environment. AAM is dedicated to meeting insurance company needs, with expertise across asset classes. As of December 31, 2016, AAM managed $18.3 billion in assets for US insurance company clients across all segments of the industry.
ABOUT IASA
The Insurance Accounting & Systems Association, Incorporated (IASA) is a non-profit, education association that strives to enhance the knowledge of insurance professionals, and participants from similar organizations closely allied with the insurance industry by facilitating the exchange of ideas and information. IASA is one of the insurance industry's largest, and most well represented trade associations. IASA membership includes insurance companies of all types (Property & Casualty, Life, Health, Fraternal, HMO and others) as members, as well as companies serving the insurance industry, regulators and also organizations more broadly representative of the financial services industry, including banks and investment brokerage firms.
More information about AAM Insurance Investment Management is available at http://www.aamcompany.com.
