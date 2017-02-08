 

Love Wins Again on Valentine's Day Weekend!

The Rock'n Blues Concert Series presents Janiva Magness and Diane & The Deductibles!
 
Join us!
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Celebrate Valentine's Day Weekend with the only female Grammy-nominated artist up for Best Contemporary Blues Album for "Love Wins Again" in a category historically dominated by men - JANIVA MAGNESS! Diane & The Deductibles will be opening the show on Saturday, February, 18th!

What your ticket gets you: access to the after-party and meet-and-greet with the artists.

What your VIP ticket gets you: priority seating and access to a VIP lounge with hors d'oeuvres and beverages, plus access to the after-party and meet-and-greet with the artists.

What your attendance at all Rock'n Blues Concert Series events gets you: a red carpet experience from an iconic Southern California theater, a great seat where you can enjoy impeccable full sound, and memories that you can relive anytime you desire (each show is professionally filmed and captured on camera).

COME OUT AND JOIN US on Saturday, February 18th, 2017:
5:45 p.m. - Doors Open
6:00 p.m. - Red Carpet Photos
7:00 p.m. - Show Begins
10:15 p.m. Meet-&-Greet / After-Party

Ticket Prices: $29, $37 & VIP $75.
* VIP tickets include priority seating, Rockstar Lounge Access with unlimited hors d'oeuvres and beverages.

Cash bar (beer/wine) and food provided by Legends Surf City.
Cash only at event for all purchases/CDs & Memorabilia available.

For tickets, visit Insurance Rocks at http://www.insurance-rocks.com/.

Huntington Beach Central Library Theater & Cultural Center
7111 Talbert Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Free Parking

Visit Janiva Magness at http://www.janivamagness.com.

"When You Hold Me" (Live at The Troubadour) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qTvgUOuVY0M



Visit Diane & The Deductibles at http://www.dianeandthedeductibles.com.

"I Love You Babee" (Live at The Rock'n Blues Concert Series) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gTYbbtb_Hcg&index=9&list=...



