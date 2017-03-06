News By Tag
Surprising Health Changes Among Postmenopausal Women Who Marry or Divorce
The article entitled "Relationship between Marital Transitions, Health Behaviors, and Health Indicators of Postmenopausal Women: Results from the Women's Health Initiative" describes the relationship found between marital transitions and both health indicators (blood pressure, waist circumference, and BMI) and behaviors (diet, alcohol use, physical activity, and smoking). The study was conducted by Randa Kutob and a team of researchers from the College of Medicine, Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health, and Cancer Center of University of Arizona (Tucson); Brown University School of Public Health (Providence, RI); University of California, Davis; University of Texas Health Science Center (San Antonio); University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; and University of Iowa College of Public Health (Iowa City).
"These new results are in stark contrast to earlier findings in which marriage has been associated with improved overall health and divorce with higher mortality," says Susan G. Kornstein, MD, Editor-in-Chief of Journal of Women's Health, Executive Director of the Virginia Commonwealth University Institute for Women's Health, Richmond, VA, and President of the Academy of Women's Health.
Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute and National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, under Award Numbers HHSN268201100046C, HHSN268201100001C, HHSN268201100002C, HHSN268201100003C, HSN268201100004C, HHSN271201100004C, and CCSG-CA023074. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.
Journal of Women's Health (http://www.liebertpub.com/
Academy of Women's Health is an interdisciplinary, international association of physicians, nurses, and other health professionals who work across the broad field of women's health, providing its members with up-to-date advances and options in clinical care that will enable the best outcomes for their women patients. The Academy's focus includes the dissemination of translational research and evidence-based practices for disease prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of women across the lifespan. Journal of Women's Health and the Academy of Women's Health are co-presenters of Women's Health 2017: The 25th Anniversary Congress (http://www.academyofwomenshealth.org/
Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers (http://www.liebertpub.com/)
