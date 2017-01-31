 
FOX LAKE, Ill. - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Ray Chevrolet named nation's #1 dealer in Fleet and Commerical Sales for 2016

Fox Lake, Illinois - February 6, 2017 – General Motors has named Ray Chevrolet America's #1 Business Elite dealer in the nation for 2016.

For 5 years in a row, Ray Chevrolet has been named the #1 Fleet and Commercial Dealer in the North Central Region. And with an increased 18% of sales over the previous year, they have been now awarded the #1 Business Elite Dealer in the entire nation. This is a top honor, as competition in this space is very aggressive for the Chevrolet brand.

To qualify as a Business Elite partner, dealerships must create a dedicated Business Elite sales force, receive specialized GM commercial vehicle training, invest in specialized facilities and equipment to service the vehicles, and sell a minimum number of vehicles per year.

"It's an accomplishment just to qualify as a Business Elite dealer," said Ray Chevrolet owner Ray Scarpelli. "To be ranked #1 in the country is a testament to the quality of the people who work here."

Presenting the award was Susan K. Keenehan, Chevrolet Regional Director for the North Central Region, who congratulated Ray Chevrolet on its outstanding commercial sales performance. "This marks the fifth year in a row that Ray Chevrolet has won the regional trophy for commercial sales leadership," Keenehan said.

Scarpelli praised his commercial sales and service staff for their knowledge of their customers' businesses. "We take the time to learn how their businesses operate, what their goals are, and the types of vehicles they require to reach those goals," Scarpelli said. "Understanding the fleet needs of businesses in the community is vital because our success is dependent on their success."

To experience the Ray Chevrolet difference for yourself, visit the dealership or online at www.raychevrolet.com.

About Ray Chevrolet

Ray Autogroup has been serving Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin for over 58 years. At Ray Chevrolet, our goal is to give you the best car buying experience possible. We aim to have the best selection of new and used inventory, and pride ourselves on working with our customers through all aspects of the car buying process, from conveniently getting a quote in person or online, to applying for financing, and scheduling service appointments. A full service department is available. Visit RayChevrolet.com for more information.

Contact:

Tom Templeton

847-587-3300

ttempleton@rayautogroup.com

39 N. Route 12

Fox Lake, IL  60020

Contact
Ray Chevrolet
Tom Templeton
***@rayautogroup.com
