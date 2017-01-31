News By Tag
Ghost Hunters Puppet Parody, Ghost Hounds of America from Cyber Times LLC
Ghost Hounds is a puppet parody of two popular shows on cable tv: Ghost Hunters on the SciFi Channel and Ghost Adventures on the Travel Channel covering ghosts and paranormal activities.
Cyber Times LLC also publishes tech product reviews on its channel including information on the DJI Phantom 4 drone with sample videos, camera reviews, watches. computer software and hardware and game reviews. In Febuary 2017 they will be producing gameplay videos of some of the popular adventure computer games for the PC including Minecraft, Fallout 4 and Grand Theft Auto V.
Cyber Times is also giving away a full body puppet in a drawing on March 5, 2017 accesable from their Cyber News & Reviews Website cyber-reviewsdotcom.
Click to view the Ghost Hounds video Episode 3
https://youtu.be/
Since its introduction in early 2016, Cyber Times LLC has more thand 190 videos and counting, with 2 or 3 added each week. Visit https://goo.gl/
For more information contact Howard Berenbon by phone at 248-788-3342, online via e-mail: howard@cyber-
