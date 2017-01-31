 
News By Tag
* Puppet
* Puppet Show
* Hand Puppets
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* West Bloomfield
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
654321
January 2017
31


Ghost Hunters Puppet Parody, Ghost Hounds of America from Cyber Times LLC

Ghost Hounds is a puppet parody of two popular shows on cable tv: Ghost Hunters on the SciFi Channel and Ghost Adventures on the Travel Channel covering ghosts and paranormal activities.
 
 
Ghost Hounds Team
Ghost Hounds Team
WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Cyber Times LLC announced a new series of Puppet Parodies with their Ghost Hounds of America video on the Cyber Times LLC Youtube channel, part of their Puppet Vlog series.  The new videos use puppets to create parodies of the ghost investigation teams as seen on some of the popular cable channels. They wire homes, businesses and suspected haunted sites hoping to record real paranormal events, like hauntings and spirit visitations.  In Ghost Hounds Eposide 3 the puppet team investigates a castle in Warren Michigan near the General Motors Tech Center. Investigators include puppet president George W. Bush and Puppet Donald Trump. The investigation of the "Castle" is in two parts.

Cyber Times LLC also publishes tech product reviews on its channel including information on the DJI Phantom 4 drone with sample videos, camera reviews, watches. computer software and hardware and game reviews.  In Febuary 2017 they will be producing gameplay videos of some of the popular adventure computer games for the PC including Minecraft, Fallout 4 and Grand Theft Auto V.

Cyber Times is also giving away a full body puppet in a drawing on March 5, 2017 accesable from their Cyber News & Reviews Website cyber-reviewsdotcom.

Click to view the Ghost Hounds video Episode 3

https://youtu.be/KLzT8Ubk08g



Since its introduction in early 2016, Cyber Times LLC has more thand 190 videos and counting, with 2 or 3 added each week. Visit https://goo.gl/9sDjv7

For more information contact Howard Berenbon by phone at 248-788-3342, online via e-mail: howard@cyber-reviews.com. Twitter @HBerenbon and @PuppetBlog1

Contact
Howard Berenbon
***@cyber-reviews.com
End
Source:
Email:***@cyber-reviews.com Email Verified
Tags:Puppet, Puppet Show, Hand Puppets
Industry:Entertainment
Location:West Bloomfield - Michigan - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Cyber Times LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share