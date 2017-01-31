News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
United World Infrastructure Welcomes University of Virginia Students to Dubai
Students from top U.S. business school McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia visit Dubai, study innovation within the region
The Dubai trip concluded a two-week program during which the students studied innovation, consumption preferences, and cultural traditions in India and the UAE.
"There will be 2.4 billion more people living in cities by 2050, an additional 1 billion more in just the next 15 years. This brings many challenges, but also many opportunities to build cities which better meet the needs of the people living and working there," said UWI's Managing Director Aaditya Sarna (http://www.uwi.com/
"The most exciting thing for me was the way this course forced us to think and interject ourselves hypothetically into the situation we were learning about, whether with an infrastructure investment and development company or a finance start-up," said fourth-year McIntire student McLean Hudson. "It encouraged us to engage with what commerce is like in this part of the world and what business might be turning into in Dubai or in India as new infrastructure is built. I was shocked by the scope and capacity of UWI's work. It's a much more holistic team—part real estate, part development, part art … [T]hat there is a designated role in the company that considers what makes people happy speaks volumes."
During their stay, students visited local entrepreneurial organizations, multinational firms, and government agencies in the region, and were exposed to global IT trends, sustainable energy advancements, and progressive developments through engagements with international firms across the UAE and India.
"One emerging theme throughout our tour was the contrasting styles of innovation in India and the UAE. In India, we saw an improvisational approach to innovation, and it often involved frugality and 'jugaad.' In contrast, we experienced a grandeur in the nature of innovations in the UAE, where resource constraints seemed less of an issue for promising projects," said Professor Supra Sarker.
"Our visit to the UAE broadened students' perspective on many levels. In addition to introducing them to compelling businesses crossing many sectors, students enjoyed connecting with and learning from professionals engaged in UVA's dynamic alumni network," said Assistant Dean Egan. "All of us are truly amazed by the innovation and prosperity created in this region in such a relatively short period of time."
Founded by Thomas Jefferson, the third president of the United States, UVA was named the No. 2 public university in the country in the 2017 edition of the U.S. News & World Report rankings. In the nine years (2006-2014) that Bloomberg Businessweek ranked American undergraduate business programs, the McIntire School Program is the only program to have been ranked either first or second each year.
ABOUT UWI:
Operating globally, United World Infrastructure (UWI) invests in the acquisition, development, and management of real-estate and infrastructure assets to stimulate economic growth, technology transfer, and foreign direct investment. Committed to people-centric communities, UWI transforms underdeveloped land into real-estate assets that attract development catalysts such as theme parks, hospitals, and schools. Its infrastructure assets for new cities include: road networks, water and drainage systems, sewage systems, electricity, telecom networks, and systems for renewable energy and recycling to ensure environmental sustainability. UWI's financial products, including yield-driven development models and infrastructure and commercial concessions, optimize returns to project investors.
Media Contact
Michelle Rowe
+97144057777
michelle.rowe@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse