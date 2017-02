A brand new design from Devil Dog Shirts. Battle-worn and weathered, the Eagle, Globe, and Anchor stands to remind of the sacrifices made before us. This is why we fight

US Marine Corps I Know Why I Fight Shirt

End

-- When it comes down to those few seconds and your life flashes before your eyes only one thing matters. That isn't the Marine Corps, your country, or even your family back home. That is the Marine to the left and right of you. Not many understand. Yet, I know why I fight.Our Valueshas the Courage to be Honorable and Committed to our fellow Marines. We strive to perpetuate the Warrior Ethos in our Corps by creating the best gear a gun-slinger can get! All of our apperal is made right here in the United States of America. We stand by our country and our fellow Marines as our nation moves forward.Our GearAll ofapparel is made and printed in the United States of America. Even in a competitive marketplacestands by this decision out of principle. Getting materials and printing locally in CONUS helps us to ensure customer quality for our fellow Marines and family.USMC I Know Why I Fight Shirt-4.3 oz. Fine Jersey-Made and Printed in the USA-100% Ring-Spun Combed Cotton-Taped shoulder-to-shoulder-Tubular Slim FitWe provide a size chart to ensure you get the most comfortable fit!Our TeamOur team of Marine Corps vets play a central part in the quality products created at devildogshirts.com .designs are licensed by the United States Marine Corps Trademark and Licensing Office. Our designs depict the Courage, Honor, and Commitment of Marines worldwide! Semper Fidelis!To get this item use this link: http://devildogshirts.com/ product/apparel/ usmc-i-know- why... For more information on this product and more, visit us atat www.devildogshirts.com