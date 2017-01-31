Brandon Bailey Releases his new single "CLOSE."

Country Music, Get Ready For Brandon Bailey. The Single "CLOSE" is being released to Country Radio just in time for Valentines Day.

Brandon Bailey

Media Contact

Press and Media Contact:

Lee Cherry Entertainment 252.495-0288 Office

252.495-0288

***@leecherryentertainment.com Press and Media Contact:Lee Cherry Entertainment 252.495-0288 Office252.495-0288

End

-- Two Award winners join forces to deliver music to the masses. Lee Cherry Entertainment is proud to announce a development deal with American Country Star Winner Brandon Bailey. With this comes the plan to drop this single "CLOSE" which will be available Worldwide to radio in February of 2017. At age 6, Brandon new that playing guitar, singing, and songwriting would be his calling. Brandon and the band's shows are rocking, spirited and energetic, combining today's hottest Country Music hits with high-powered Southern Rock and Classic Rock favorites, as well as soulful interpretations of some Classic Country hits from Hank Jr. and others. Not to mention the awesome originals that have all of Nashville talking! Brandon was the winner of Nashville's coveted American Country Star, and the 2015 Reverbnation Battle of the Bands, where he opened for Eric Church at the Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach. Brandon plays guitar, bass, keyboards, drums, Dobro, Banjo. . Brandon and his band have pleased crowds in Nashville, the Carolina's, Myrtle Beach, Georgia and Florida. And, having performed at the World Renowned House of Blues, Hard Rock Cafe, and various major Nashville hot spots, Brandon continues to be a crowd favorite on every stage.