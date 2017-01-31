News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
"The Plate"....Features Las Vegas' Country Western Singer Eldon Hunt
Eldon is one of Las Vegas' top Country Western Entertainers.
" I hope Ya'll Come on down and join us for this exciting night of singing, line dancing, and good ole home cooking and pure country entertainment says Eldon, Let's make this Sunday evening one heck of a good time together."
The owners and affiliates of "The Plate" invites all patrons to join them for this special Country Performance with Eldon Hunt...... Put on your Country Western Attire, Boots, Cowboy Hats the Bling Bling Belts & Buckles, and let's have a Boot Scoot'n time....
This special event will be held on Sunday, February 12, 2017, at The Plate Sports Bar & Grill which is located at 2396 S. Lamb Blvd. (Sahara & Lamb) The Country Western entertainment is from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. pacific standard time.
The atmosphere is Casual, 24/7 gaming & a full menu, 10 TV's to watch your favorite teams, GREAT FOOD, GREAT PRICES, Gambler's Bonus, Buffalo Games
For more information,
702-431-3334
Learn more about Eldon at http://eldonhunt.com
Contact
"The Plate" Sports Bar & Grill
7024313334
***@cox.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse