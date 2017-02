"The Plate"....Features Las Vegas' Country Western Singer Eldon Hunt

Eldon Hunt

Contact

"The Plate" Sports Bar & Grill

7024313334

***@cox.net "The Plate" Sports Bar & Grill7024313334

End

-- "The Plate" Sports Bar & Grill, announces that they will be having Country Western Star "Eldon Hunt " performing live.Eldon is one of Las Vegas' top Country Western Entertainers." I hope Ya'll Come on down and join us for this exciting night of singing, line dancing, and good ole home cooking and pure country entertainment says Eldon, Let's make this Sunday evening one heck of a good time together."The owners and affiliates of "The Plate" invites all patrons to join them for this special Country Performance with Eldon Hunt...... Put on your Country Western Attire, Boots, Cowboy Hats the Bling Bling Belts & Buckles, and let's have a Boot Scoot'n time....This special event will be held on Sunday, February 12, 2017, at The Plate Sports Bar & Grill which is located at 2396 S. Lamb Blvd. (Sahara & Lamb) The Country Western entertainment is from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. pacific standard time.The atmosphere is Casual, 24/7 gaming & a full menu, 10 TV's to watch your favorite teams, GREAT FOOD, GREAT PRICES, Gambler's Bonus, Buffalo GamesFor more information,702-431-3334Learn more about Eldon at http://eldonhunt.com