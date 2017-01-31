 
"The Plate"....Features Las Vegas' Country Western Singer Eldon Hunt

 
 
Eldon Hunt
Eldon Hunt
HENDERSON, Nev. - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- "The Plate" Sports Bar & Grill, announces that they will be having Country Western Star "Eldon Hunt " performing live.

Eldon is one of Las Vegas' top Country Western Entertainers.

" I hope Ya'll Come on down and join us for this exciting night of singing, line dancing, and good ole home cooking and pure country entertainment says Eldon,  Let's make this Sunday evening one heck of a good time together."

The owners and affiliates of "The Plate" invites all patrons to join them for this special Country Performance with Eldon Hunt...... Put on your Country Western Attire, Boots, Cowboy Hats the Bling Bling Belts & Buckles, and let's have a Boot Scoot'n time....

This special event will be held on Sunday, February 12, 2017, at The Plate Sports Bar & Grill which is located at 2396 S. Lamb Blvd. (Sahara & Lamb) The Country Western entertainment is from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. pacific standard time.

The atmosphere is Casual, 24/7 gaming & a full menu, 10 TV's to watch your favorite teams, GREAT FOOD, GREAT PRICES, Gambler's Bonus, Buffalo Games

For more information,
702-431-3334

Learn more about Eldon at http://eldonhunt.com

Contact
"The Plate" Sports Bar & Grill
7024313334
***@cox.net
End
Source:Eldon Hunt
Email:***@cox.net
Posted By:***@cox.net Email Verified
Tags:Entertainment, Country Music, Western Singer
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Henderson - Nevada - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
