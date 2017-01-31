 
The John C. Conover Agency Hosts Free Seller's Seminar in Asbury Park 2/18 at 11am

 
ASBURY PARK, N.J. - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Many people have been wondering what 2017 will bring to the real estate market. Now is a great time for people on the Jersey Shore to take stock of the local and national landscape and assess potential opportunities.

The John C. Conover Agency will be hosting a Home Seller Seminar at their office at 200 Main St, Asbury Park on February 18th at 11:00am. Travis Newarski, broker, and his team will do short presentations on the local real estate market and best sales practices for homeowners, and answer any questions at that time. Speakers will also walk attendees through pre-listing home preparation, outline the selling process in detail, and answer any questions people have. Speakers include:

Real Estate Agents Travis Newarski, Broker of Record and Brian Johnson, Realtor Associate
Real Estate Attorney Robin Lichtenstein
Home Inspector John Pescatore of All Through The House

This event is hosted by the Real Estate sales team The C Group (http://cgroupnj.com).

Brian Johnson, realtor associate and property manager with Conover, said this about the seminar: "A lot of my clients have been reading the tea leaves about 2017. We thought we'd put everything together in one hour-long seminar to help people get a handle on the timeline and tasks to maximize their returns."

To register for this event, contact Brian Johnson at brian@conovernj.com or 732-642-6285 (tel:%28732%29%20897-9200). For more information about the C Group, visit cgroupnj.com. For more information about the John C. Conover Agency, visit conovernj.com.

Brian Johnson
***@conovernj.com
Real Estate, Selling, Seminar
Real Estate
Asbury Park - New Jersey - United States
Events
Click to Share