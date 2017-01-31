News By Tag
The John C. Conover Agency Hosts Free Seller's Seminar in Asbury Park 2/18 at 11am
The John C. Conover Agency will be hosting a Home Seller Seminar at their office at 200 Main St, Asbury Park on February 18th at 11:00am. Travis Newarski, broker, and his team will do short presentations on the local real estate market and best sales practices for homeowners, and answer any questions at that time. Speakers will also walk attendees through pre-listing home preparation, outline the selling process in detail, and answer any questions people have. Speakers include:
• Real Estate Agents Travis Newarski, Broker of Record and Brian Johnson, Realtor Associate
• Real Estate Attorney Robin Lichtenstein
• Home Inspector John Pescatore of All Through The House
This event is hosted by the Real Estate sales team The C Group (http://cgroupnj.com).
Brian Johnson, realtor associate and property manager with Conover, said this about the seminar: "A lot of my clients have been reading the tea leaves about 2017. We thought we'd put everything together in one hour-long seminar to help people get a handle on the timeline and tasks to maximize their returns."
To register for this event, contact Brian Johnson at brian@conovernj.com or 732-642-6285 (tel:%28732%
