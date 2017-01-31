 
Kemi Sorinmade to Present at Society of Women Engineers' Local Conference in Pittsburgh

 
 
Kemi Sorinmade, Engineering Leadership Coach
Kemi Sorinmade, Engineering Leadership Coach
 
PITTSBURGH - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The Society of Women Engineers (SWE) announced today that Kemi Sorinmade will deliver two presentations at WE Local Pittsburgh, the organization's local conference for women in engineering and collegiates studying engineering. Kemi joins a roster of accomplished academics and professionals at this localized event which will provide similar content to the non-profit's annual conference for women in engineering.

Kemi's first presentation, titled Take your Dream from Concept to Reality to Success, will focus on strategies to take your dream from idea to reality. As an engineer turned entrepreneur, Kemi will share how she started her company and what it took to grow it and stay in the game. No matter where you are on the journey of entrepreneurship, the strategies and ideas presented in this workshop will provide you the tools to start, grow and become successful with your venture.

The second presentation, titled Everyone Communicates Few Connect will focus on the strategies to help career women grow into leaders that can communicate from a place of influence and respect beyond trying to use mechanial methods of communication.

Kemi will deliver both presentations on February 17, 2017 at 9:45am and at 4:00 pm, respectively. The sessions will play a crucial role in providing a diverse array of development tools for women engineers age 18 to 80.

"I am looking forward to adding value to the attendees of WE Local. My goal is to help engineering women become more successful in their roles and take their leadership to the next level so that they can thrive and win in life and at work".

Admission to Kemi's event is included for all WE Local attendees as part of the Society's commitment to connecting women engineers with one another as well as organizations that seek their diverse skillsets. Registration for the conference, along with information about the full catalogue of educational and networking opportunities at WE Local, is available at www. welocal.swe.org/pittsburgh/

About SWE The Society of Women Engineers (SWE), founded in 1950, is the world's largest advocate and catalyst for change for women in engineering and technology. The not-for-profit educational and service organization is the driving force that establishes engineering as a highly desirable career aspiration for women. To ensure SWE members reach their full potential as engineers and leaders, the Society offers unique opportunities to network, provides professional development, shapes public policy and provides recognition for the life-changing contributions and achievements of women engineers. As a champion of diversity, SWE empowers women to succeed and advance in their personal and professional lives. For more information about the Society, please visit http://societyofwomenengineers.swe.org/ or call 312.596.5223.

Contact
The Growth Studio
6174805477
kemi@thegrowth-studio.com
Contact
Email:***@thegrowth-studio.com Email Verified
Tags:Women In Engineering, Entrepereneurship, Women In Leadership
Industry:Engineering
Location:Pittsburgh - Pennsylvania - United States
