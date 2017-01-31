

PM Capital Announces the Appointment of Precious Metals Industry Veteran Scott Carter as Chief Executive Officer PM Capital to open a large regional sales office in Los Angeles LINDON, Utah - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- PM Capital, LLC, a premier precious metals company based in the Salt Lake Valley, today announced that Scott Carter has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer. The company also announced today that it is opening a regional sales office in Los Angeles.



"This is an exciting time for our company as we build on the strength of our executive team with the appointment of Scott Carter as CEO," said PM Capital board member Brandon Lewis. "With Scott's extensive marketing, direct selling and precious metals experience, we look forward to serving our customers with the highest level of care and expertise. Scott brings a unique blend of leadership skills in operations, marketing, and advertising. With him at the helm of PM Capital, we look forward to growing our business and expanding our reach across the U.S. and internationally."



Mr. Carter joins PM Capital with over 25 years of financial services, marketing and precious metals experience. Most recently, he served as CEO of Lear Capital, a precious metals company that during his tenure became a well-respected leader in the gold and silver industry. He also served in numerous other executive level positions including CEO of Goldline and President of Unitrin Direct. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from Valparaiso University and a Masters of Business Administration from Lake Forest Graduate School of Management.



PM Capital also announced that it is opening a large regional sales office in the Los Angeles area. With its diversity and wealth of sales talent, Los Angeles was chosen as a major hub of PM Capital's expansion plans. The office will be operational in early 2017.



"I believe PM Capital is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the increased level of interest in portfolio diversification and physical gold and silver ownership and I am thrilled to serve as its CEO," said Carter. "PM Capital's diverse marketing strategy that combines traditional direct to consumer advertising with national investor education seminars will be a powerful engine to drive revenue growth and major expansion in the fractured precious metals industry. I look forward to leading the best in class sales teams in both Utah and California, where there is a rich history of precious metals sales experience."



About PM Capital



PM Capital is a premier precious metals company providing gold, silver and platinum investment products to investors who desire to diversify their financial portfolios. With its diverse marketing strategies and unwavering commitment to exceptional customer service, PM Capital sets itself apart from other precious metal companies.



