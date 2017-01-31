News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Cushman & Wakefield Named Leasing Agent for Raritan Center Industrial Asset
Liberty Property Trust to Deliver Newly Constructed, 182,000-SF Building in April
Cushman & Wakefield industrial specialists Chuck Fern and Jason Barton, based in the commercial real estate services firm's Edison office, are heading the assignment.
"This building has been designed to meet the needs of today's industrial space users – with modern tilt-up construction, 36-foot clear ceilings, 43 dock and two drive-in doors, and ample trailer and car parking," Fern noted. "Liberty Property Trust also incorporated state-of-the-
Fern noted that 1075 King George Post Road is divisible, and office space can be built to suit. Tenants will benefit from strong highway visibility and multi-directional access.
The property's Raritan Center location – just 1.5 miles from Exit 10 of the N.J. Turnpike and I-287 – adds to its appeal, according to Fern. "Seven hotels, UPS and FedEx hubs, and bus and train service are among the amenities that draw users to this desirable business park," he said. "Its proximity to Newark Liberty International Airport, Ports Newark and Elizabeth, and Manhattan make it an ideal site for regional distribution operations."
Cushman & Wakefield's industrial brokerage platform provides global resources and local expertise for tenant and landlord representation, disposition and acquisition services, transaction management, and industrial consulting including labor and demographic analysis. In 2016 globally, this group completed more than 4,799 industrial lease and sale transactions, including Capital Markets transactions, totaling nearly 185.8 million square feet with an aggregate value in excess of $6.2 billion.
###
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global real estate services firm that helps clients transform the way people work, shop, and live. Our 43,000 employees in more than 60 countries help investors and occupiers optimize the value of their real estate by combining our global perspective and deep local knowledge with an impressive platform of real estate solutions. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest commercial real estate services firms with revenue of $5 billion across core services of agency leasing, asset services, capital markets, facility services (C&W Services), global occupier services, investment & asset management (DTZ Investors), project & development services, tenant representation, and valuation & advisory. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake (http://www.twitter.com/
Media Contact
evelyn@caryl.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse