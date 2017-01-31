AST announces Preliminary Conference Programme For leading conference in Munich, Germany in April

Avionics & Space Testing Europe conference will bring together delegates from around the world to benefit from presentations and discussions, and learn and discover more from the international industry expert speakers.

-- Avionics & Space Testing has announced the Preliminary Conference Programme for its inaugural event on 25th-26th April 2017 in Munich, Germany.Avionics & Space Testing will lead discussions for the aviation, avionics, aerospace and space testing sectors to discuss the latest regulations, challenges, technological developments and systems that affect the design and construction of aircraft, whether civil or military, fixed-wing or rotary, and space sectors.The event has been received with great interest form the avionics, aerospace and space testing community, to fill a void in events calendar for greater discussions and collaboration in the industry.The conference programme will lead discussions on the latest policies, standards and technologies with updates and future challenges.The Avionics & Space Testing conference hot topics of discussion include:- Structural Testing- Open Architecture- Software Certification- COTS Testing- CNS, Flight & Radar Testing- Inflight Measurement & TestingThe Avionics & Space Testing Europe conference will bring together delegates from around the world to benefit from presentations and discussions, and learn and discover more from the international industry expert speakers.Leading international speakers confirmed in the conference programme include:- Thomas Melia, Product Manager, Curtiss Wright- Mirko Jakovljevic, Sales & Marketing Manager, TTTech Computertechnik- Ben Daniel, Avionics Products Manager, Abaco Systems- Michael Jablonski, Field Application Engineer, Vector Software- Padmavathi, Scientist 'G', Aeronautical Development Agency, India- Aaron Frank, Senior Product Manager, Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions- Andrey Kostyuk, Senior Software Engineer, Team Lead, State Research Institute of Aviation Systems (GosNIIAS), Russian Federation- Dr Ulrich Schumann, former Director of IPA, Senior Scientist, DLR, Institute of Atmospheric Physics, GermanyThe event will open, co-located with the leading international event for the international avionics community, Aviation Electronics Europe, enhancing the educational and networking opportunities across these two complimentary aerospace industry sectors.Adrian Broadbent, Event Director and owner of Avionics & Space Testing, said, "We are delighted to be able to announce the Avionics & Space Testing conference programme, with leading international experts, creating greater discussion and collaboration on the testing and certification challenges in the avionics, aerospace and space testing industry.""We look forward to welcoming the industry to Munich, Germany on 25-26April for an interesting and exciting programme," continued Mr Broadbent.For further information on Avionics & Space Testing conference and exhibition, visit www.avionics-space-testing.com.For further information contact:Neil WalkerMarketing DirectorAvionics & Space TestingT: +44 (0) 7725 318601E: neilw@aerospace-media.com