Rx Partnership Changes its Eligibility Criteria -Increasing the Number of Patients Able to Receive M
Rx Partnership coordinates the donation of bulk medications from pharmaceutical manufacturers to 20 affiliate free clinics with licensed pharmacies across the state. According to Amy Yarcich, executive director of Rx Partnership, the nonprofit organization has dispensed approximately $150.9 million of free prescriptions for 68,702 low-income, uninsured patients since its inception in 2003.
"This increase in eligibility will help more low-income Virginians have affordable access to otherwise costly medications to control chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, high-cholesterol and asthma," said Yarcich. "Being able to access medication is the first step in staying adherent to a medication schedule - and that helps prevent absenteeism at work, worsening of medical conditions and costly emergency room visits." The lack of medication adherence is estimated to cost the United States' health system an additional $290 billion annually.
"Rx Partnership is proud to support Virginia's health safety net by providing education and access to medication that results in improved health outcomes for patients, cost savings for clinics and an overall reduction in healthcare costs," Yarcich said. For more information about Rx Partnership, visit www.rxpartnership.org
About Rx Partnership
Founded in 2003, Rx Partnership (RxP) is an innovative public/private partnership created to increase access to free prescription medications for Virginia's vulnerable populations by obtaining donated medications in bulk from pharmaceutical companies and arranging for distribution directly to nonprofit, licensed affiliate pharmacies that it credentials and monitors. Pharmacies are operated by free clinics and provide medication from five pharmaceutical partners to eligible low-income, uninsured patients. Since RxP's inception, 69,000 patients have received over 653,000 prescriptions valued at $150.9 million. For more information, visit www.RxPartnership.org.
