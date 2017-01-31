News By Tag
Pioneer Title Services Expands, Adds Branch Office in The Hammock
Share this: Pioneer Title Services has added a branch office in The Hammock in Palm Coast, Fla. #PalmCoast #FlaglerCounty
"We are looking forward to expanding in the Hammock area," said Michelle. "It's a beautiful facility and will allow us to better service our real estate agent and home owner clients," she added.
Pioneer Title Services is leasing the entire 3,500 sq ft second floor and will sublet additional offices within the second floor for related professionals such as an accountant, financial planner, etc. The floor was formerly occupied by ITA.There will be a shared common reception.
"This is a first class facility," said Mike Chiumento, principal owner of Pioneer Title. "We are excited about the opportunities the Hammock brings to our business, as well as Pioneer Title operations,"
The company is planning a ribbon cutting in March and details will follow soon.
Pioneer Title Services, LLC is a Florida licensed full service title and escrow closing company offering a wide range of residential and commercial title services. Pioneer Title specializes in real estate transactions in Flagler, Volusia and St. Johns Counties and all title closers are licensed title insurance agents with over 75 years of combined experience.
The company can be reached via phone at 386-447-7716. The home office is located at 145 City Place, Suite 301-A, Palm Coast, and the new satellite office is located at 6 Meridian Home Lane in Palm Coast. They can be reached online at http://www.pioneertitleserv.com/
Pictured left to right: Laura Leonardo-Flynn, Michelle Heiser, Sean O'Brien, Cheri Holecek, Kelly DeVore.
Contact
Pioneer Title Services
***@pioneertitleserv.com
