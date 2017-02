Unleash Your Imagination at the Transition Film Festival

The third Transition Film Festival entitled 'Unleashing the Imagination' is on across four Totnes locations to include; the Civic Hall, the Dartington Barn Cinema, the Vintage Mobile Cinema and Birdwood House next month.

Contact

www.Transitionfilmfestival.org.uk

***@transitionfilmfestival.org.uk

-- As the saying goes, a picture paints a thousand words, and so there is no better way to address global issues than through the beauty and power of film. The vision for the Film Festival will be to engage people of all ages from both the local and the wider community. It is a platform to empower and inspire people to make informed decisions about the future. The key aim of the Festival is highlight new ways of tackling old issues.Thought provoking films and documentaries will form the backbone of the Festival. Other exciting events including breakfast with film-makers, film-making workshops and discussions with leading experts in their field will make this a weekend to be remembered. Two new features are to be included this year: - young film makers have created short films for the Festival, and their work will be premiered on Sunday March 12th. Additionally, the last of its kind the Vintage Mobile Cinema has been hired to provide audiences with unique viewing experiences.For further information and/or to purchase tickets, visit: www.transitionfilmfestival.org.uk