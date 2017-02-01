Viscosity North America is an Oracle Platinum Partner Viscosity is a recognized niche consulting firm and trusted advisor to many Fortune 500 organizations and is now a recognized Oracle Platinum Partner for our expertise in mitigating technical challenges and providing enterprise solutions. DALLAS - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Viscosity North America (Viscosity), a complete stack services firm, acquires its Oracle Platinum Partner status with the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN). Recognized in the industry for their in-depth expertise in high availability solutions, database technologies, cloud readiness and migrations, application development, big data integration, and performance tuning; Viscosity supports thousands of mission critical and business critical databases all over the world. By attaining Oracle Platinum level partnership, Oracle recognizes Viscosity for their expertise in delivering "full-stack" solutions for their database and cloud customers. This achievement reflects Viscosity's commitment to improving the "customer experience" with Oracle technologies and driving value for customers.



"We are excited about our Platinum partnership with Oracle. Viscosity is constantly working on improving our portfolio of expertise. Not only do we hire only the highest caliber consultants to provide the greatest value for our customers, we challenge our consultants to master expertise in other disciplines," said Charles Kim, President of Viscosity, Oracle ACE Director, and Baylor graduate. Viscosity is committed to helping customers attain the maximum value of their Oracle investment.



Viscosity consultants hold certifications in the following areas:



• Oracle Cloud

• Oracle E-Business Suite Administration

• Database Administration

• Real application Clusters (RAC)

• Exadata Implementation Specialist

• Cloudera Certified Administrator

• Red Hat (RHCE)

• VMWare (VCP)

• SOA

• GoldenGate



As an Oracle Partner, Viscosity provides a fresh and objective assessment of



Viscosity specializes in Open Source Solutions including Java with commercial software like Oracle and APEX. Our clients' platform preferences come first and we provide an objective approach to maximizing customer delivery.



About Oracle PartnerNetwork



Oracle Partner Network (OPN) provides partners with the resources and tools to create, sell, and implement Oracle solutions. As a recognized Oracle Platinum Partner, Viscosity has access to expert training and support in Oracle products and solutions through competency development, expertise, and business results of proven success. With dedicated account management, Viscosity receives discounted training, build additional specialization areas, and free application integration validation by Oracle enabling Viscosity to provide the best solutions possible for our clientele. To learn more about the benefits of our value to our customers on becoming an OPN Platinum level partner, visit:



About Viscosity North America



Founded in 2011 by industry and authored experts, Viscosity specializes in delivering Oracle solutions and resolving complex data challenges. Viscosity is known as the "Trusted Advisors", Experts in Exadata/Exalogic/ ODA, Performance Tuning, Application Development, Managed Services, Virtualization, Big Data Integration, and Oracle Cloud. No matter how complex your consulting needs — from short-term Oracle Performance Tuning assessments to complete integration of Engineered Systems like Exadata or Exalogic, as well as moving applications and/or data to the cloud, our team of consultants and delivery managers can make budgets work, mitigate risk, and eliminate surprises.



Viscosity is home to two Oracle ACE Directors who are prolific authors. In addition to industry white papers, published books authored by Viscosity include:



• Oracle Cloud Pocket Reference Guide

• Linux and Solaris Recipes for Oracle DBAs

• Oracle Exadata Expert's Handbook

• Database Cloud Storage: The Essential Guide to Oracle Automatic Storage

• Management Oracle Automatic Storage Management: Under-the-Hood & Practical Deployment Guide

• Linux Recipes for Oracle DBAs

• Oracle Data Guard 11g Handbook

• Virtualize Business Critical Oracle Databases

• Virtualizing Hadoop

• Oracle ASM 12c Pocket Reference Guide

• Oracle Database 11g New Features for DBA Developers



Viscosity actively participates in the local, regional, and national Oracle User Group conferences and technology workshops. To learn more about Viscosity, please visit



Contact

Monica Li

Director of Operations and Marketing

