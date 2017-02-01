PD Learning Network Adds MS Office 365 to Courses Eligible for University PD Units

First-of-its-kind partnership between PDLN and WASC-accredited University of the Pacific expands to include university credit for coursework on Microsoft Office 365

-- PD Learning Network (https://www.pdln.com/teachers/) (PDLN) has added a new course — Microsoft Office 365 (In-Depth) — for which educators can earn both a competency-based open digital badge and professional development units (PDUs) through University of the Pacific's Center for Professional and Continuing Education.MS Office 365 is the latest in the growing PDLN catalog of courses eligible for PDUs through a one-year-old partnership between PDLN and WASC-accredited University of the Pacific. Others include Microsoft OneNote, Digital Citizenship, Flipped Classroom, 21st Century Skills, Google Apps, Chromebook, iPad and Social Media for Educators."We're thrilled to offer more pathways for teachers to build skills, and earn both digital badges and university professional development units," explained PDLN's CEO and co-founder Jennifer Gibson. "With Pacific, we're blending established and new models of recognizing professional growth in K-12 education."PDLN's credentialed third-party reviewers assess course participants' evidence of learning, or Assessments of Knowledge (AOKs), against a rigorous evaluation rubric. They then award open digital badges that can be shared with colleagues, potential employers, students, and parents. Badges link to evidence of knowledge and metadata connected to when the badge was earned and who issued it.AOKs always include opportunities for educators to demonstrate competency while creating materials and experiences they can use in class with their own students. Course participants also have the option to earn professional development units.PDLN also offers 60 additional micro-badge courses with a narrower focus and shorter time commitment.About PD Learning NetworkProfessional Development Learning Network (PDLN) creates online EdTech professional development courses for K-12 educators. Badges and micro-badges are awarded based on competency, rather than time. PDLN's team of experienced educators and EdTech trainers curate content and develop original video courses designed to meet the needs of 21st century educators. Assessments are created with the goal of immediate classroom application. The rigorous evaluation system, credentialed evaluators, and optional university credit, ensure the value of its badges. Courses are aligned to international ISTE-T standards.