Dorchester apparel company College Hype creates "fan" shirt to commermorate greatest comeback ever

 
 
DYNA5TY
DYNA5TY
 
DORCHESTER, Mass. - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Victory! It may have been a long night, but New England fans know it was worth the wait as they saw the greatest comeback ever!

The presses are running at College Hype his morning, producing the DYNA5TY fan T-shirts that fans everywhere will enjoy. The shirts will be available online at www.patshype.com, and at the College Hype store at 540 Gallivan Boulevard, Dorchester. "We will have these available for Tuesday's parade," said College Hype President/CEO Jack Doherty. "We are all very proud of our hometown team and are excited to celebrate with them."

About College Hype

Since 1987, College Hype Custom Screen Printing and Embroidery has provided organizations with quality, customized apparel and uniforms. Their team works with customers to design and produce apparel which promotes pride in a function or organization, and also contributes to the overall success of an event.  College Hype is a full-service apparel partner, marketing through a retail store and an online catalog (www.collegehype.com).   In addition to custom apparel, the company offers a large variety of apparel lines exclusive to College Hype, including The Parishes Apparel, All Roads Lead To...Irish Hype Apparel, DOT Day, OFD (Originally From Dorchester),  and others.

The company uses the best in equipment and technology for production of custom screen printing and embroidery. Jack Doherty and his team work carefully and closely with community groups, media outlets, colleges and much more and have become "the" place to go for orders. In addition to a robust line of wholesale clients, College Hype has its walk-in, retail store at its Dorchester location.

For additional information on College Hype, please visit www.collegehype.com or call 888-983-3625. College Hype is located at 540 Gallivan Boulevard, Dorchester, MA.

Editors/reporters: To see the all-new DYNA5TY shirts being printed, contact Jack Doherty at 617-922-8345.
Source:College Hype
Email:***@prfirst.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
