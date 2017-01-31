 
McCarthy Construction Crews "Go Red" Across Texas Jobsites

Construction workers from McCarthy Building Companies' wear red on jobsites in support the American Heart Association's national movement to end heart disease and stroke in women
 
 
McCarthy workers from Southwest Airlines jobsite on National Wear Red Day
McCarthy workers from Southwest Airlines jobsite on National Wear Red Day
 
DALLAS - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Construction workers and subcontractors on McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. (http://www.mccarthy.com/), projects in Dallas and across America are wearing red in support of the American Heart Association (AHA) National Wear Red Day®. This effort is designed to focus attention on the number one killer of women – heart disease. McCarthy is one of the largest commercial construction companies in the U.S. and a long-time national supporter of the AHA.

To help increase awareness, McCarthy is providing literature about heart disease in women at the firm's construction sites and office locations. Two of those jobsites in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the Southwest Airlines Wings Building and Children's Health Plano Specialty Center projects, also held a morning program today for on-site workers. After opening remarks from McCarthy's Texas Region President, Ray Sedey, the teams on each project learned more about the "Go Red for Women" efforts and received educational materials, along with heart healthy dinner recipes to take home.

"We're hoping that the information we share today with our partners on our jobsites will be put into practice for themselves and pass on to women they care about in their lives," said Ray Sedey.  "Safety is a number one priority for McCarthy and improving the health and wellness of our employee-owners and their families is an extension of that."

The Texas division is highly involved with AHA through a variety of local efforts. Sedey recently joined the Dallas Division Boardfor AHA and is also on the executive leadership team for the Heart Walk. Dallas and Houston employees support the Heart Walk each year and in 2016, Dallas-area employees raised more than $50,000 for the annual Heart Walk through a number of efforts including raffles on jobsites and a public fundraising event.

"McCarthy has been a great partner over the years in raising funds and furthering the American Heart Association's mission to build a healthier community, free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke," said Melissa Cameron, Executive Director of American Heart Association's Dallas Division. "It is wonderful to see construction workers supporting the Go Red For Women movement. We hope they can help their wives, sisters and daughters from becoming part of the statistic that one in three women will die of heart attack or stroke."

McCarthy is utilizing its "Heart Hats" community involvement program, in conjunction with the firm's award-winning Build for Life health and wellness program, to motivate staff and increase awareness about the dangers of heart disease. Each year, Heart Hats volunteers countless hours of in-kind services and monetary contributions to improve local communities.

About McCarthy:
McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. (http://www.mccarthy.com/) is the oldest privately held national construction company in the country – with more than 150 years spent collaborating with partners to solve complex building challenges on behalf of its clients. With an unrelenting focus on safety and a comprehensive quality program that span all phases of every project, McCarthy utilizes industry-leading design phase and construction techniques combined with value-add technology to maximize outcomes. Repeatedly honored as a Best Place to Work and Healthiest Employer, McCarthy is ranked the 16th largest domestic general contractor (Engineering News-Record, May 2016). With approximately 1,700 salaried employees and offices in Dallas, Houston; St. Louis, Atlanta; Collinsville, Ill.; Portage, Ind.; Kansas City, Kan.; Phoenix; Las Vegas; Denver; Albuquerque; and San Diego, Newport Beach, San Francisco, San Jose and Sacramento, Calif. McCarthy is 100 percent employee owned (http://www.mccarthy.com/about/employee-owners/). More information about the company is available online at www.mccarthy.com or by following the company on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/mccarthybuilding), Twitter (https://twitter.com/McCarthyBuild), LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/company/119184?trk=tyah), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/mccarthybuild/) and Google+ (http://www.google.com/+MccarthyBuilding).

