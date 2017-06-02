HNL Corp to Exhibit at Miami Small Business Expo Feb-16, 2017

News By Tag
HNL Corp invites Home & Business Owners to visit their booth #315
Contact: Hudson Navarro
Tel.: (305) 763-5006
info@hnlcorp.com
HNL Corp to Exhibit at Miami Small Business Expo
Miami, FL – 02/06/2017, HNL Corpannounces that they will exhibit at MIAMI SMALL BUSINESS EXPO®, February 16, 2017. The Expo will take place at the Miami Convention Center. For more information, and FREE REGISTRATION, click the Miami registration link below.
"HNL Corp is pleased to exhibit at the MIAMI SMALL BUSINESS EXPO. HNL Corp is dedicated to serving the Small Business & Home Owner market with our IT and CCTV solutions," states Hudson Navarro. He explained, that HNL Corp was standing apart from the competition, by providing personalized service. Hudson Navarro added, "HNL Corp delivers reliable networking, telecommunications, and monitoring solutions like CCTV, while lowering overall IT operational costs. Furthermore everyone interested should take this opportunity to gather information, and take a close look at our CCTV and IT equipment on display".
Small Business Expo expects to have more than 4,000+ registered attendees from across the Miami metropolitan area shopping for business resources, developing business leads, gaining new insights, and networking with peers.
HNL Corp will be located at Exhibitor Booth 315.
For more information please contact us via e-mail info@hnlcorp.com or phone us at (305) 816-9292
About HNL Corp
HNL Corp is a leader in providing IT services and support for small to mid-sized businesses in Florida. The many years of technology experience include project management, project implementation and LAN/WAN service.
HNL Corp has a proven track-record for delivering LAN/WAN/telecommunication connectivity, security peripherals (CCTV), and support of client/server hardware, software, peripherals, and multi-platform networked systems.
Free Miami Small Biz Registration:
Contact
Hudson Navarro
Christiane Naumann
***@hnlcorp.com
End
