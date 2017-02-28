 
Industry News





CareforAir Rainbow Breezer Removes Bad Odour!

 
 
CareforAir Rainbow Breezer
CareforAir Rainbow Breezer
 
LONDON - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- CareforAir recently announced some news regarding their product, the CareforAir Rainbow Breezer and how it completely removes bad odour inside the house mostly from cooking and tobacco smoke.

Heather, Owner at CareforAir, says: "We wanted the CareforAir Rainbow Breezer to be very useful for our customers. Using scented candles and air fresheners only masks the smell but that does not remove the bad odour. We felt this is a major problem because the bad smell will still linger after the scented candle burns off or when the air freshener scent disappears."

So the company made sure that CareforAir Rainbow Breezer completely removes bad odour by installing a large and powerful motor. CareforAir knows that covering up the smell is not the appropriate action to take. People will just spend more money masking the bad odour in their homes with scented candles and air fresheners instead of completely removing the foul odour. The Rainbow Breezer is able to remove the bad smell completely by washing the air releasing clean and fresh air.

Heather also said "Our customers deserve only the best. With CareforAir Rainbow Breezer, they are able to make their house smell fresh and clean again."

The Rainbow Breezer together with the CareforAir Essences works perfectly together not only to clean and remove bad odour but bring fresh and fragrant smell inside every house.

CareforAir has been in business for more than 10 years. Since Day1 it has always aimed to stand out from the crowd, while also providing its customers with the best possible experience.

CareforAir Rainbow Breezer is now available at Amazon UK. To find out more, it's possible to visit http://amzn.to/2kzbZVm

For further information about CareforAir, all this can be discovered at http://amzn.to/2fbhE4s
