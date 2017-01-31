 
News By Tag
* Alice Oswald
* Andy Sheppard
* Film Festival
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Totnes
  Devon
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
654321
January 2017
31


Film Premier: Conversations With The Wind with live performance by Alice Oswald and Andy Sheppard

World Premier of Conversations with the wind, a live performance by two world renowned artists; poet Alice Oswald and saxophonist Andy Sheppard.
 
 
CONVERSATIONS WITH THE WIND
CONVERSATIONS WITH THE WIND
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Alice Oswald
Andy Sheppard
Film Festival

Industry:
Arts

Location:
Totnes - Devon - England

Subject:
Events

TOTNES, England - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The celebrated poet Alice Oswald and the fantastic jazz musician Andy Sheppard, are coming together for a special performance of 'CONVERSATIONS WITH THE WIND' in Totnes in March.

The collaboration between the two highly acclaimed artists will be the much-anticipated Saturday night headliner at the Transition Town Totnes Film Festival on 11th March.

The artists will conduct a creative dialogue with each other, and with that most fascinating of natural elements, the wind. The wind itself will be represented by a captivating silent film, which makes visible the journey of this force of nature through the landscape of South-West England.

The film, was originally shown alongside the sailing events of the 2012 London Olympics, has now has been reworked for the Totnes festival by its maker, Geoff Dunlop.  Andy Sheppard will improvise a live sound track for the film on saxophones and Alice Oswald will present a series of poems (some of them newly written) inspired by the many and varied guises the wind.

Some say Alice Oswald could be "our greatest living poet".  She has won many of the most prestigious literary prizes, her most recent being the Costa Prize Book Award for poetry, in recognition of her latest collection, Falling Awake.

Andy Sheppard's, jazz musician reputation, has taken him across the world.  He has recorded on some of the most famous jazz labels and he has also collaborated with musicians from many genres/traditions. His new live sound track for METROPOLIS is the latest in an almost countless list of compositions and commissions.

Geoff Dunlop is an artist curator and filmmaker, whose work has been shown extensively all over the world. He has presented his films about artists in such esteemed venues as the Tate Gallery in London, the Metropolitan Museum in New York and the Pompidou Centre in Paris.

To book find out more about this amazing event visit: www.transitionfilmfestival.org.uk

Tickets are available from: https://www.dartington.org/whats-on/ttt-film-festival/

01803 847070 or boxoffice@dartington.org

Contact
www.TransitionFilmFestival.org.uk
***@transitionfilmfestival.org.uk
End
Source:Transition Film Festival
Email:***@transitionfilmfestival.org.uk
Tags:Alice Oswald, Andy Sheppard, Film Festival
Industry:Arts
Location:Totnes - Devon - England
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share