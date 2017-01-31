News By Tag
Film Premier: Conversations With The Wind with live performance by Alice Oswald and Andy Sheppard
World Premier of Conversations with the wind, a live performance by two world renowned artists; poet Alice Oswald and saxophonist Andy Sheppard.
The collaboration between the two highly acclaimed artists will be the much-anticipated Saturday night headliner at the Transition Town Totnes Film Festival on 11th March.
The artists will conduct a creative dialogue with each other, and with that most fascinating of natural elements, the wind. The wind itself will be represented by a captivating silent film, which makes visible the journey of this force of nature through the landscape of South-West England.
The film, was originally shown alongside the sailing events of the 2012 London Olympics, has now has been reworked for the Totnes festival by its maker, Geoff Dunlop. Andy Sheppard will improvise a live sound track for the film on saxophones and Alice Oswald will present a series of poems (some of them newly written) inspired by the many and varied guises the wind.
Some say Alice Oswald could be "our greatest living poet". She has won many of the most prestigious literary prizes, her most recent being the Costa Prize Book Award for poetry, in recognition of her latest collection, Falling Awake.
Andy Sheppard's, jazz musician reputation, has taken him across the world. He has recorded on some of the most famous jazz labels and he has also collaborated with musicians from many genres/traditions. His new live sound track for METROPOLIS is the latest in an almost countless list of compositions and commissions.
Geoff Dunlop is an artist curator and filmmaker, whose work has been shown extensively all over the world. He has presented his films about artists in such esteemed venues as the Tate Gallery in London, the Metropolitan Museum in New York and the Pompidou Centre in Paris.
To book find out more about this amazing event visit: www.transitionfilmfestival.org.uk
Tickets are available from: https://www.dartington.org/
01803 847070 or boxoffice@dartington.org
www.TransitionFilmFestival.org.uk
***@transitionfilmfestival.org.uk
